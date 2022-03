If a coffee cup fails to survive an unexpected engagement with gravity, its replacement is just a few dollars away. But not all ceramics or metals can afford to fail—the precision components inside a nuclear reactor, the turbine engine inside an aircraft, the body armor to protect a soldier's head and neck. To meet needs for industrial applications where there is little tolerance for failure, researchers at Los Alamos National Laboratory have developed a near-net-shape manufacturing technology to more efficiently produce higher quality, more reliable components.

