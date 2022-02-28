Man facing slew of charges, attacks unsuspecting woman with human feces at Bronx subway station

A man is accused of rubbing a bag containing human feces on a 43-year-old woman seated on a bench at a subway station in the Wakefield section of the Bronx.

Police say the incident happened last week on the platform of the southbound East 241 Street subway station. News 12 is told the man also hit her in the back of her head and fled.

Police say 37-year-old Frank Abrokwa was arrested Monday night.

Police say he is facing forcible touching, menacing, disorderly conduct and harassment charges.