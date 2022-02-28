ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Man facing slew of charges, attacks unsuspecting woman with human feces at Bronx subway station

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 9 days ago

A man is accused of rubbing a bag containing human feces on a 43-year-old woman seated on a bench at a subway station in the Wakefield section of the Bronx.

Police say the incident happened last week on the platform of the southbound East 241 Street subway station. News 12 is told the man also hit her in the back of her head and fled.

Police say 37-year-old Frank Abrokwa was arrested Monday night.

Police say he is facing forcible touching, menacing, disorderly conduct and harassment charges.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AlMmF_0eRPnmTq00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
News 12

Bronx woman faces murder charges in 2012 Yonkers cold case

A Bronx woman is facing felony charges in a 2012 cold case murder. Wanda Veguilla is charged with second-degree murder in the death of her girlfriend Pamela Graddick. Her accomplice, John Torres, is charged with criminal facilitation, hindering prosecution and tampering with physical evidence. They're accused of shooting Graddick and...
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Human Feces#The Bronx#Nypd#Crime Stoppers#Wakefield
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News 12

BMW recalls vehicles for 3rd time due to engine fire risk

BMW is recalling more than 917,000 older cars and SUVs in the U.S. - most for a third time - to fix a problem that can cause engine compartment fires. The recall covers many 3 Series, 5 Series, 1 Series, X5, X3, and Z4 vehicles from the 2006 through 2013 model years.
CARS
News 12

News 12

56K+
Followers
17K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy