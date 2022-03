A Henrico County-based company that makes microbe-resistant materials such as linens said it has signed several new contracts to supply hospitals with its products. Cupron Inc. developed proprietary methods for blending copper — which has natural anti-microbial characteristics — into such products as hospital linens, medical gowns, socks, towels and countertops. The company had a surge in business during the COVID-19 pandemic by supplying copper-infused face masks.

