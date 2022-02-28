Guide: St. Patrick's Day Parades and events on Long Island

Looking to celebrate St. Patrick's Day? What better way to celebrate than heading out to a parade? Here is a list of parades around Long Island. PLEASE NOTE: Dates/times are subject to change. Please check before heading out.

Please follow all proper COVID-19 guidelines at events.

UPCOMING EVENTS

Saturday, March 5

Kings Park St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Time: 12 p.m.

Location/Route: The parade steps off at the corner of Lou Avenue and Pulaski Road, continues down Main Street, turns onto Church Street, and ends down Old Dock Road at the William T. Rogers Middle School.

Sunday, March 6

East Islip St. Patrick's Day Parade

Time: 2 p.m.

Location/Route: Meeting place is at the East Islip Library on East Main Street.

Bethpage St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Time: 1 p.m.

Location/Route: Bethpage’s St. Patrick’s Day parade will start in front of St. Martin of Tours Church on Central Ave. and will end on Broadway at the Showmobile.

Mineola St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Time: 1 p.m.

Location/Route: County Courthouse on Old Country Rd.

Saturday, March 12

Westhampton Beach St. Patrick's Day Parade

Time: 12 p.m.

Location/Route: The parade route will change this year due to construction on Main Street. The new route will be announced once it is determined.

Bay Shore – Brightwaters St. Patrick's Day Parade

Time: 2 p.m.

Location/Route: The parade will start at Saxton Avenue.

Annual St. James St. Patrick's Day Parade

Time: 1 p.m.

Location/Route: Along Lake Avenue from Woodlawn to Railroad avenues.

Sunday, March 13

88th Annual Huntington Ancient Order of Hibernians St. Patrick's Day Parade

Time: 2 p.m.

Location/Route: N/A

Farmingdale St. Patrick's Day Parade

Time: 1 p.m.

Location/Route: Farmingdale Village from Northside School to Village Hall.

Annual Patchogue St Patrick's Day Bar Crawl

Time: 12-8 p.m.

Details: Our Luck Of The Irish Pub Crawl will take place on Sunday, March 13, 2022! Dress up in your best green attire for this St. Patrick's Day themed crawl! Enjoy exclusive food and drink specials at all of Patchogue's best participating bars! Hurry and get your ticket while supplies last, as this event is expected to sell out!

Bayport Blue Point St. Patrick's Day Parade

Time: 11 a.m.

Location/Route: Montauk Highway

Center Moriches 19th Annual St. Patrick's Day Parade

Time: 2 p.m.

Location/Route: Route starts on Main Street in Center Moriches.

Miller Place-Rocky Point St. Patrick's Day Parade

Time: 1 p.m.

Location/Route: Miller Place on the corner of 25A and Harrison Avenue.

Saturday, March 19

Annual Rockville Centre St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Time: 12 p.m.

Location/Route: Starts in the municipal parking lot on North Sunrise; left onto North Long Beach Road; left onto Maple Avenue; right onto North Park Avenue; left onto College Place; pass Village Hall, Quealy Place, the reviewing stand and St. Agnes Cathedral; left onto North Village Avenue; right onto Washington Street.

Annual Hampton Bays St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Time: 11 a.m.

Location/Route: TBD

Brentwood St. Patrick's Day Parade

Time: 1 p.m.

Location/Route: Steps off at Clark Street and Washington Avenue.

Sunday, March 20

Annual Glen Cove St. Patrick's Day Parade

Time: 1-3 p.m.

Location/Route: The Parade begins to form up at noon in the area of the Finley Middle School on Forest Avenue. It steps off at 1 p.m., following the usual route through downtown Glen Cove to St. Patrick’s Church.

May the Road Rise to Meet Ye Road Race

Time: 11 a.m.-12 p.m.

Location/Route: The ever popular May the Road Rise to Meet Ye Road Race will begin at BrickHouse Brewery and Restaurant on Main Street.

Patchogue's St. Patrick's Day Parade

Time: 12 p.m..

Location/Route: N/A

2nd Annual Wantagh St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Time: 2 p.m.-4 p.m.

Location/Route: Wantagh Avenue from Wantagh High School to Triangle Park on Railroad Avenue.

Sunday, March 27

31st Annual Ronkonkoma St. Patrick's Day

Time: 2 p.m.

Location/Route: The Parade starts at the corner of Patchogue-Holbrook Road and Portion Road. Check-in for marchers and floats at 11:30 a.m. is at Hiawatha Elementary School running up to Portion Road. Parade route continues from Portion Road to Ronkonkoma Avenue, south on Hawkins Avenue to Church Street, and ending at St. Joseph’s Church.

60th Annual Montauk St. Patrick's Day Parade

Time: 12 p.m.

Location/Route: The Parade runs up Edgemere Road and then turns on to Main Street past the reviewing stand on the green and finishes at the end of Main Street by the IGA.

Did we miss one? Click here and let us know!