The city of Newnan will vote on Tuesday whether or not to join the National Opioid Settlement, which is a $26 billion settlement finalized with four major drug firms. The settlement is intended to resolve all opioid litigation brought on by states and their local political subdivisions. The first of the two settlement agreements are with pharmaceutical distributors of opioids, McKesson, Cardinal Health and AmerisourceBergen, as well as manufacturer Janssen Pharmaceuticals, including its parent company Johnson & Johnson.

NEWNAN, GA ・ 4 DAYS AGO