ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Georgia offers 2024 4-star DE KingJoseph Edwards

By Joe Vitale
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QQgoG_0eRPmUR100

The Georgia Bulldogs have extended a scholarship offer to 2024 4-star defensive end KingJoseph Edwards, out of Buford High School.

Edwards, who ranks as the nation’s No. 77 overall player in the 2024 cycle according to 247Sports, was named one of the top performers at the UA camp in Atlanta over the weekend.

His performance at the camp was enough to earn him an offer from Georgia.

Edwards was apparently ecstatic to receive an offer from the in-state Bulldogs.

From the sound of things, UGA is clearly the front-runner during the early stages of his recruitment.

The 6-foot-4, 233-pound Edwards listed on his Twitter bio that he plays both defensive end and tight end for the powerhouse Buford program. He also plays basketball, and you can see a video of his varsity dunk below.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
247Sports

RECRUITING: USC offers newly minted 4-star LB 2023 Blake Nichelson

USC jumped in for one of the fast-rising 2023 linebacker prospects in the nation, offering four-star Manteca (Calif.) 'backer Blake Nichelson on Monday. Nichelson holds offers from California, Arizona, Arizona State, Washington, Washington State and Oregon State among others. The 6-foot-3, 210-pound Nichelson is rated the No. 420 overall prospect...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Auburn offers 2024 four-star linebacker from Alabama

Auburn recently offered 2024 linebacker Demarcus Riddick from Clanton, Alabama. Riddick is a linebacker who shows good potential as a pass rusher coming aggressively off the line. His Twitter bio claims that he runs a 4.5 in the 40-yard-dash, and his film backs up his speed both off the line and moving sideline to sideline in coverage.
AUBURN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Basketball
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Buford, GA
Atlanta, GA
Basketball
Local
Georgia Football
City
Atlanta, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 NFL All-Combine team littered with Georgia Bulldogs

No school had more players at the 2022 NFL combine last week than the Georgia Bulldogs, who sent 14 guys from their national championship winning team to Indianapolis for the pre-draft workout. Georgia dominated; players turned heads in almost every category. Big days from a number of players showed how special the 2021-22 UGA football team really was.
NFL
247Sports

2023 DE Tony Terry recaps Kansas State visit, offer

Jackson (Mo.) defensive lineman Tony Terry visited Kansas State on Saturday and was offered by the Wildcats. They were the first Power Five opportunity and fourth offer overall for the 6-foot-5, 245-pound Terry. "I liked how everything was nice and clean, nothing caught my eye in the negative aspect," Terry...
COLLEGE SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

This coveted 4-star EDGE sets visit date with Florida

Among the many prep prospects who will be hosted this month by Florida football’s recruiting team is four-star defensive lineman AJ Hoffler. The 6-foot-5-inch, 245-pounder out of Woodward Academy in Atlanta, Georgia, announced recently that he plans on visiting Gainesville on March 19 to get acclimated with the campus and the new staff.
ATLANTA, GA
247Sports

RECRUITING: USC offers 4-star Composite 2023 RB Trey Holly

USC added another running back to its recruiting board with an offer to four-star Composite Union Parish (LA) prospect Trey Holly on Monday. Holly boasts offers from Arkansas, LSU, Auburn, Tennessee, Texas A&M, Kansas, South Carolina, Ole Miss and Oregon among others. The 5-foot-8, 180-pound Holly is rated the No....
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Buford High School#247sports#Ua#Uga#Adamgorney
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texas extends an offer to 2024 four-star DL Hevin Brown-Shuler

Texas is now in the running for one of the highest rated defensive linemen in the 2024 recruiting class. Four-star defensive lineman Hevin Brown-Shuler announced via Twitter that he received an offer from the University of Texas on Tuesday. The Georgia native is rated the No. 3 defensive lineman for the 2024 cycle and the No. 20 overall prospect in the country, according to On3 consensus rankings.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

2024 Top 100 prospect KingJoseph Edwards recaps Louisville visit

Among the collection of highly-rated prospects to recently visit Louisville was 2024 top 100 target KingJoseph Edwards of Dacula, Ga., Buford High. The four-star athlete projects as a tight end or defensive lineman on the college level. His time at Louisville left a positive impression and allowed him the opportunity...
DACULA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Georgia
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Associated Press

NBA Prospect Watch: Eason is 6th Man like no others in SEC

The Southeastern Conference has never had a sixth man of the year quite like LSU’s Tari Eason. The Cincinnati transfer is averaging a team-leading 16.9 points and 6.9 rebounds off the bench for the Tigers (21-10, 9-9 SEC), making him the highest-scoring sixth man in league history. The 6-foot-8 sophomore from Los Angeles provides versatility and vitality on both ends, showing the kind of all-around game that’s made him a trendy choice to become an NBA lottery pick this summer.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Russell Wilson arrives in Denver, passes physical

The Denver Broncos are dotting their is and crossing their ts to put the finishing touches on the Russell Wilson trade. Wilson and his agent, Mark Rodgers, arrived in Denver on Tuesday. The QB and agent spent yesterday afternoon at the team’s facility and Wilson took his physical, according to KUSA-TV’s Mike Klis. Wilson then had dinner with the team’s coaches and executives at John Elway’s restaurant.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

84K+
Followers
130K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy