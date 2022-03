The baby tamarin was born to parents, Eddy and Mimi, and is the couple's firstborn. Eddy was already a father from his time at the Rolling Hills Zoo in Kansas. "Both mom and baby are doing well and adjusting to life at the zoo," Zoo Boise Director, Gene Peacock said. "This is an exciting addition to our zoo family and one that will help further our conservation mission and our work to support endangered species."

BOISE, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO