TOLEDO, Ohio — A woman is dead and her boyfriend charged with murder after a stabbing early Wednesday morning. Officers arrived to a call of a person down in a hallway of a duplex on the 1400 block of Royalton Road in west Toledo just before 9 a.m. The victim, 39-year-old Sarah Schulte, was found stabbed at least once, according to Toledo police. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

TOLEDO, OH ・ 6 DAYS AGO