While seeing the world through rose-colored glasses can be easier said than done, it could actually contribute to healthy aging. According to Boston University School of Medicine researchers, staying optimistic about life can help people avoid health risks, per their new study published in the Journals of Gerontology, Series B: Psychological Sciences and Social Sciences. "This study tests one possible explanation, assessing if more optimistic people handle daily stress more constructively and therefore enjoy better emotional well-being," said Lewina Lee, PhD, a corresponding author and a clinical psychologist at the National Center for Posttraumatic Stress Disorder at the VA Boston Healthcare System, in a university release.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO