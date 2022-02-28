Heather Dubrow and Terry Dubrow Aren’t ‘Super Strict’ About Their Teenagers’ Dating Lives: We ‘Trust’ Them

Stepping back. Heather Dubrow and Terry Dubrow are intentional about giving their teenagers space as they begin dating.

“Terry and I grew up very differently,” the Real Housewives of Orange County star, 53, exclusively told Us Weekly on Friday, February 25, of the 63-year-old Botched star while promoting their new show, 7 Year Stitch. “His house was super permissive, and he could basically do what he wants. I grew up in a household where we were … on lockdown.”

The Bravo personality went on to tell Us that her “super strict” parents caused herself and her siblings to “rebel.”

Terry Dubrow and Heather Dubrow Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

The reality star, who shares twins Max and Nick, 18, Kat, 15, and Coco, 11, with the plastic surgeon, explained, “With our kids, we’ve sort of taken the approach [of], ‘Look, we’ve given you all the tools. We trust you. And until you prove otherwise, we’re going to just continue to trust you.’ It has served us.”

When the New York native noted that dating can be “really hard to navigate” in their house, Terry chimed in, “Where it gets very confusing, if I may say so, is that Max came out as bisexual. So she’ll be in a room with a girl and we’ll go, ‘Oh, OK. That’s cool.’ Then we’ll walk away and go, ‘Wait a minute.’”

The couple’s eldest child revealed her sexuality in a June 2020 Instagram post, writing, “I always knew I was bi, I just thought it was bipolar.”

Terry Dubrow, Kat Dubrow, Terry Dubrow, Coco Dubrow, Maximillia Dubrow, Nick Dubrow Courtesy of Heather Dubrow/Instagram

Earlier this month, Max’s sister Kat announced that she is a lesbian. “SO PROUD OF MY KIDS,” Heather tweeted, adding via Instagram: “It’s really important that we provide an environment of unconditional love and acceptance for our children and let them know that humans come in all different colors, genders, sexualities. Once we start appreciating this and practicing inclusion, love and acceptance, the better off we will all be.”

In addition to raising their foursome, the Syracuse University grad and her husband have also been filming an upcoming E! show, 7 Year Stitch, which follows couples on the brink of divorce spending seven weeks apart to assess whether they want to stay married.

Courtesy of Heather Dubrow/Instagram

“We’ve been together 25 years,” Heather explained to Us. “Being together this long, you have good years and bad years, literally not just good days and bad days, and it’s how you get through all of it.” She and the Los Angeles native hope to use their expertise to “stitch these couples back together.”

The 7 Year Stitch premieres on E! Tuesday, March 1, at 10 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi

Moms Like Us tackles all your parenting questions and breaks down all the celebrity parenting news of the week.