ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Heather Dubrow and Terry Dubrow Aren’t ‘Super Strict’ About Their Teenagers’ Dating Lives: We ‘Trust’ Them

By Riley Cardoza
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 9 days ago

Stepping back. Heather Dubrow and Terry Dubrow are intentional about giving their teenagers space as they begin dating.

“Terry and I grew up very differently,” the Real Housewives of Orange County star, 53, exclusively told Us Weekly on Friday, February 25, of the 63-year-old Botched star while promoting their new show, 7 Year Stitch. “His house was super permissive, and he could basically do what he wants. I grew up in a household where we were … on lockdown.”

The Bravo personality went on to tell Us that her “super strict” parents caused herself and her siblings to “rebel.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HhO5K_0eRPl25N00
Terry Dubrow and Heather Dubrow Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

The reality star, who shares twins Max and Nick, 18, Kat, 15, and Coco, 11, with the plastic surgeon, explained, “With our kids, we’ve sort of taken the approach [of], ‘Look, we’ve given you all the tools. We trust you. And until you prove otherwise, we’re going to just continue to trust you.’ It has served us.”

When the New York native noted that dating can be “really hard to navigate” in their house, Terry chimed in, “Where it gets very confusing, if I may say so, is that Max came out as bisexual. So she’ll be in a room with a girl and we’ll go, ‘Oh, OK. That’s cool.’ Then we’ll walk away and go, ‘Wait a minute.’”

The couple’s eldest child revealed her sexuality in a June 2020 Instagram post, writing, “I always knew I was bi, I just thought it was bipolar.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bD29G_0eRPl25N00
Terry Dubrow, Kat Dubrow, Terry Dubrow, Coco Dubrow, Maximillia Dubrow, Nick Dubrow Courtesy of Heather Dubrow/Instagram

Earlier this month, Max’s sister Kat announced that she is a lesbian. “SO PROUD OF MY KIDS,” Heather tweeted, adding via Instagram: “It’s really important that we provide an environment of unconditional love and acceptance for our children and let them know that humans come in all different colors, genders, sexualities. Once we start appreciating this and practicing inclusion, love and acceptance, the better off we will all be.”

In addition to raising their foursome, the Syracuse University grad and her husband have also been filming an upcoming E! show, 7 Year Stitch, which follows couples on the brink of divorce spending seven weeks apart to assess whether they want to stay married.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VzffY_0eRPl25N00
Courtesy of Heather Dubrow/Instagram

“We’ve been together 25 years,” Heather explained to Us. “Being together this long, you have good years and bad years, literally not just good days and bad days, and it’s how you get through all of it.” She and the Los Angeles native hope to use their expertise to “stitch these couples back together.”

The 7 Year Stitch premieres on E! Tuesday, March 1, at 10 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi

Moms Like Us tackles all your parenting questions and breaks down all the celebrity parenting news of the week.

Comments / 10

cheekysheila
8d ago

they dont care cause they are too self absorbed to worry themselves about what their children are doing. Good grief....they might get a wrinkle if they worried.

Reply
6
Related
shefinds

Katy Perry Just Dropped This Heartbreaking Bombshell About Parenting Her Daughter—We're So Sad For Her!

Katy Perry just made the most heartbreaking confession about the mom guilt she faces when she is working and has to leave her daughter Daisy Dove Bloom for long periods. The 37-year-old “Roar” singer is currently in Las Vegas for her highly-praised “Play” residency, which no doubt includes being away from the one-year-old daughter she shares with 45-year-old fiancé Orlando Bloom for longer than she would like.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

'The Talk': Amanda Kloots Tests Positive for COVID-19, Only 2 Years After Husband Nick Cordero's Death

Amanda Kloots will be missing from The Talk for the rest of the week. The Dancing With the Stars contestant tested positive for COVID-19, she revealed on Instagram Thursday. Kloots' diagnosis comes almost two years after her late husband, Nick Cordero, was diagnosed with the coronavirus long before vaccines were available. Cordero, a Broadway actor, died after a months-long battle with the virus.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Dubrow
Person
Heather Dubrow
OK! Magazine

Vicki Gunvalson Reveals She 'Does Not Associate' With Former 'RHOC' Costar Heather Dubrow, Gives Update On How 'Happy' She Is With New Boyfriend

Vicki Gunvalson has never held back when it comes to saying how she really feels. During an episode of Access Hollywood's "Housewives Nightcap," the former The Real Housewives of Orange County star, 59, opened up about her former costar Heather Dubrow and gave an update about how her new man has been treating her following her nasty split from ex-fiancé Steve Lodge, 62.
CELEBRITIES
heatworld

Kourtney Kardashian's double pregnancy plan

She was the first Kardashian sister to have children, even going so far as to give birth on TV (anyone else remember the moment she literally pulled Penelope, now nine, out of her vajayjay while her family – and the world – watched? Dexterous stuff). So, it’s no...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Your Jaw Is Going To Drop When You See The PDA Photos Of Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani That Were Just Released

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are still acting like newlyweds – and they are the epitome of married couple goals! The 52-year-old former No Doubt frontwoman and the 45-year-old country music singer have been dating since 2015 and officially tied the knot in July 2021, but they still couldn’t keep their eyes or hands off each other when they attended the NASCAR Cup Series Busch Light Clash at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Sunday, February 6th.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Jennifer Lopez Just Revealed This 'Heartbreaking' Truth About Raising Her Children—We're So Sad For Her!

Jennifer Lopez, 52, just opened up about raising her 13-year-old twins, Emme and Maximilian, and what she said pulled at our heartstrings! The Marry Me star sat down for the February cover story interview with Stellar Magazine and talked about how her relationships with each child are beginning to change as they go through adolescence. Lopez shares the twins with her ex-husband Marc Anthony, and pointed out that she “misses” when they were younger as they are now just a few years shy of early adulthood.
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Housewives#Syracuse University#Bravo#Coco
Popculture

'Today': Hoda Kotb Breakup Details Leak Out

Today Show anchor Hoda Kotb reportedly ended her engagement to Joel Schiffman because she thought their marriage would not work out, sources told Page Six last week. Kotb and Schiffman split over the holidays, but Kotb did not talk about their decision on-air until Jan. 31. The two were together for eight years and are parents to daughters Haley, 4, and Hope, 2.
CELEBRITIES
People

Kevin Hart's Daughter Kaori, 17 Months, Learned Her First Curse Word from Him: 'S— Is a Good One'

Kevin Hart's little girl has got a potty mouth already. The 42-year-old comedian appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Thursday where he gave an update on his youngest child, daughter Kaori Mai, sharing that the 17-month-old recently started talking. While he assured DeGeneres that he's a good parent, Hart revealed that his baby girl has already picked up some of his bad language.
RELATIONSHIPS
Hello Magazine

Denise Richards details heartbreak over daughter she shares with Charlie Sheen

Denise Richards has opened up about her "strained" relationship with her teenage daughter, Sami, and revealed she is still living with her dad, Charlie Sheen. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star appeared on SiriusXM's Jeff Lewis Live Friday and spoke about her 17-year-old daughter, admitting she's having a difficult time.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
shefinds

Your Jaw Is Going To Drop When You See Kim Kardashian's 'Real Face'

You wait years for a makeup-free and filter-free picture of Kim Kardashian, and several come along at the same time! Always the way! The 41-year-old SKIMS founder must have been aware of all the high praise she received for her bare-faced, natural picture which was shared to her friend Allison Statter’s Instagram last month, as she didn’t seem to care about being snapped sans makeup or filters while she and daughter North West were running errands in Los Angeles on Tuesday, February 8th!
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

New 90 Day Fiancé Rumors Probably Won't Make Angela Deem Critics Too Happy

90 Day Fiancé’s Angela Deem is perhaps the most polarizing star of the franchise, and with good reason. Her unapologetic attitude and past behavior in her marriage to Nigerian Michael Ilesanmi has often garnered her some negative attention from viewers and even other cast members. Unfortunately, it’s looking like she’s headed for some more drama thanks to a rumor that alleges some pretty shocking developments that might unfold in future spinoffs.
TV SERIES
HollywoodLife

Owen Wilson’s Kids: Meet His 3 Children, Including Daughter Lyla, 3, Who He’s Allegedly ‘Never Met’

Owen Wilson is a dad of three from his past relationships — learn more about his children Robert, Finn and Lyla here. Owen Wilson, 53, is known on the silver screen as funny guy and charming rom-com lead — but off screen, he’s a dad of three. He first became a father to son Robert Ford Wilson, now 11, with ex-girlfriend Jade Duell in 2011. His second son, Finn Lindqvist, now 8 years old, came along via ex Caroline Lindqvist, followed by 3-year-old Lyla with ex Varunie Vongsvirates. Ahead of his film Marry Me with Jennifer Lopez, learn more about Owen’s children here.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Us Weekly

Us Weekly

98K+
Followers
14K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Your trusted source for the latest celebrity news, photos, videos and more!

 https://www.usmagazine.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy