Masks optional at United Center, but full vaccination or negative COVID-19 test still needed to enter

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – The Chase Center and the Golden State Warriors announced Tuesday that fans will no longer need to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot for entry, in wake of an updated order by public health officials. “For patrons aged two and older, beginning immediately, ‘up-to-date on vaccination’ will mean two weeks removed from the final dose of a CDC-approved vaccine,” the team said Tuesday. The booster requirement was enacted on February 3. Patrons age 2 and older are still required to show proof of vaccination of the initial two shots or present a negative COVID-19 test...

NBA ・ 18 HOURS AGO