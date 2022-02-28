ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Masks optional at United Center, but full vaccination or negative COVID-19 test still needed to enter

By Sun-Times Wire
Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago Sun-Times
 9 days ago
The United Center announced Monday that fans will be able to catch a game or event without a mask starting in March as Chicago dials down its COVID-19 requirements. The home of...

