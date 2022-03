Slow and steady wins the race, as the saying goes, and so it is with Turtles All the Way Down, the adaptation of John Green’s New York Times’ best-selling novel. The long-gestating project has landed at New Line which, putting the movie on the fast-track, has cast Isabela Merced as the lead for the YA film that is intended for HBO Max. Shooting is expected to begin in April.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Wonder Twins' DC Movie in the Works With Adam Sztykiel to Write, Direct (Exclusive)WD Introduces Consumer 4K Ultra HD Movie Drive, Partners With Fox To Offer Titles'Paper Towns' Producers...

MOVIES ・ 20 MINUTES AGO