The Batman is finally hitting theaters tomorrow night, and the long-awaited DC film is already a big hit with critics. Currently, the movie is "Certified Fresh" on Rotten Tomatoes with an 86% after 214 reviews. ComicBook.com's own Kofi Outlaw gave the movie a 4 out of 5, and called it "a very good re-introduction of the Batman movie franchise." The new movie is one of many that was pushed back multiple times due to the pandemic, and production for the film was briefly halted when Robert Pattinson (Bruce Wayne/Batman) tested positive for COVID-19. Andrew Jack, who served as dialog coach on the film, passed away from complications due to COVID during the production. During a recent interview with Variety, director Matt Reeves revealed he was "hermetically sealed" on set.

