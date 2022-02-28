VuWall Introduces PAK, a Scalable IP-Based Video Wall Solution

Crop residue management is a massive problem in the agriculture sector. Agricultural waste in the form of stubble which is usually burnt in the farm fields, causes severe air pollution and poses a threat to the environment. The present study investigates theÂ addition of agro-waste (rice straw) inÂ gypsum hollow-core blocks for partition walls. Various compositions of agro-waste-based gypsum samples have been studied for compressive strength, thermal, sound absorption, sound transmission loss, and fire-resistant properties. The addition of rice straw in gypsum reduces the density and compressive strength of the testÂ sample, thusÂ making it lightweight for non-load bearing wall application. The thermal conductivity of the rice straw added gypsum samples show a decrease in thermal conductivity from 0.2 to 0.11Â W/mÂ K. Acoustic properties viz., noise reduction coefficient (NRC) increases from 25 to 45% with increase in rice straw addition and a decreasing trend in sound transmission class (STC)Â from 37Â to 28Â dB. The fire-resistant properties viz., surface spread of flame, and fire propagation index test have shown good fire-resistant properties. The agro-waste-based hollow gypsum blocks may be used as a promising material for drywall partitions owing to its thermal insulation, low density, good acoustic and fire-resistant properties.

AGRICULTURE ・ 12 DAYS AGO