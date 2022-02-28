ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

VuWall Introduces PAK, a Scalable IP-Based Video Wall Solution

By CI Staff
commercialintegrator.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVuWall, the Montreal-based video wall control systems and unified visualization solutions provider is launching PAK, a solution for deploying and managing modular video walls in AV-over-IP environments. PAK is a networked, multidecode node that can operate as a stand-alone device or be stitched with other nodes to build an...

www.commercialintegrator.com

Comments / 0

Related
Entrepreneur

ToneTag Introduces Simplified Voice-Based UPI Digital Payment Solutions For Feature Phones

You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. In line with its commitment to empowering India to make offline digital payments, ToneTag, India’s fastest-growing sound-based proximity communication and payments service provider, has recently rolled out its simple and secure VoiceSe UPI digital payments for feature phone user, in partnership with NSDL Payments Bank and NPCI, under the guidance of RBI.
CELL PHONES
KIFI Local News 8

Armor technology designed to protect the power grid licensed by Michigan company

A 2013 sniper attack on an electric power substation in Northern California, which caused more than $15 million in damages and destroyed 17 transformers, led Idaho National Laboratory researchers to develop a novel protective solution. The post Armor technology designed to protect the power grid licensed by Michigan company appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Schmidt
Nature.com

Performance behaviour of agro-waste based gypsum hollow blocks for partition walls

Crop residue management is a massive problem in the agriculture sector. Agricultural waste in the form of stubble which is usually burnt in the farm fields, causes severe air pollution and poses a threat to the environment. The present study investigates theÂ addition of agro-waste (rice straw) inÂ gypsum hollow-core blocks for partition walls. Various compositions of agro-waste-based gypsum samples have been studied for compressive strength, thermal, sound absorption, sound transmission loss, and fire-resistant properties. The addition of rice straw in gypsum reduces the density and compressive strength of the testÂ sample, thusÂ making it lightweight for non-load bearing wall application. The thermal conductivity of the rice straw added gypsum samples show a decrease in thermal conductivity from 0.2 to 0.11Â W/mÂ K. Acoustic properties viz., noise reduction coefficient (NRC) increases from 25 to 45% with increase in rice straw addition and a decreasing trend in sound transmission class (STC)Â from 37Â to 28Â dB. The fire-resistant properties viz., surface spread of flame, and fire propagation index test have shown good fire-resistant properties. The agro-waste-based hollow gypsum blocks may be used as a promising material for drywall partitions owing to its thermal insulation, low density, good acoustic and fire-resistant properties.
AGRICULTURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy