Toyota to close Japanese factories after suspected cyber-attack

Click here to read the full article. PARIS — SMCP’s sales continued to improve through the fourth quarter, and the accessible luxury player has reported full-year sales of 1.04 billion euros, an increase of 19 percent year-over-year. On an organic basis, sales were up 18.7 percent on 2020, although they were still down 9.7 percent compared with 2019.
"Throughout the year, our performance has continued to improve despite numerous constraints related to COVID-19 resurgences around the world," said SMCP chief executive officer Isabelle Guichot, who joined the company last year.
