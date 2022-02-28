Toyota to close Japanese factories after suspected cyber-attack

An American truckers’ rally inspired by the self-styled “Freedom Convoy” in Canada fell short of its goal to stifle traffic in the US capital for a second day in a row on Monday. Plans by the “People’s Convoy” were marred by broken-down trucks as vehicles got separated on a Washington DC highway.Hundreds of trucks, cars and SUVs had gathered on the highway to protest against the government’s response to coronavirus and the subsequent vaccination mandates.But the convoy’s promise to be a “huge pain” for the DC metro area fell flat after it took a single lap around I-495 –...

TRAFFIC ・ 1 DAY AGO