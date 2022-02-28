ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honor debuts Magic4 smartphones alongside new wearables at MWC 2022

By Michael Gariffo
ZDNet
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHonor debuted its new Magic4 series smartphones at this year's Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. The new units pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip with the company's 7th Gen AI Engine, Cortex-X2 CPU Architecture, and built-in 5G support. Honor claims this will provide 20% faster CPU performance and 30%...

