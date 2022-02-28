Honor debuts Magic4 smartphones alongside new wearables at MWC 2022

There are reliably reported rumors that today's Apple event will bring a 5G-capable update to the iPhone SE This has led some, notably Bloomberg's sleuthing Apple reporter Mark Gurman, to clamor for Apple to keep the current iPhone SE in the lineup at $199. Gurman argues that having an iPhone available at such a low price would do wonders for Apple's market share in many developing economies. As a bonus, he argues, it would mean an iPhone was available at the same price as the iPod touch , obviating that product's market need and marking the end of what has long felt like a vestigial product.

