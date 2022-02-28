Honor debuts Magic4 smartphones alongside new wearables at MWC 2022

Up-level your screentime with the HONOR Magic4 5G Phone Series. This collection includes the HONOR Magic4 and HONOR Magic4 Pro. Both of which offer a 6.81″ LTPO Quad-Curved Display along with groundbreaking photography and videography capabilities. The Pro version can display up to 1.07 billion colors and supports 100% DCI-P3, providing lifelike colors like in the cinema and in games. Plus, the new-generation LTPO display and HONOR MotionSync technology deliver a smart refresh rate from 1–120 Hz. Additionally, the HONOR Magic4 5G Phone Series also utilizes the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 5G Mobile Platform for unrivaled power and performance. Meanwhile, the Qualcomm 7th Gen AI Engine and Cortex-X2 CPU boast ultra-fast processing speeds with high levels of efficiency. Finally, these phones feature 8GB RAM and 256 GB storage, enabling you to enjoy a smooth and stable performance.
