Upgrading Stocks, Downgrading Credit

By BlackRock
 9 days ago
We are tactically upgrading equities as we...

Marathon Oil's stock jumps toward 3 1/2-year high as oil prices extend surge, and after credit rating upgrade

Shares of Marathon Oil Corp. MRO, +4.02% powered up 2.4% in afternoon trading Friday toward a 3 1/2-year high, as the oil and gas exploration and production company benefited from the spike up in oil prices to a 14-year high, and as the company's credit rating was put in position to be lifted out of "junk" territory. Continuous crude oil futures shot up 7.3% to $115.51, the highest price seen since September 2008 as Russia's war on Ukraine intensified. Separately, Moody's Investors Service raised Marathon Oil's Corporate Family Rating to Ba1, which is one notch below investment grade, from Ba2. The outlook for the rating remains "positive," which makes the next rating move most likely to be another upgrade if the company remains focused on debt reduction. "Occidental Petroleum generated increasingly higher earnings in 2021 as oil and gas prices rose, and significantly reduced its leverage by applying free cash flow and asset sale proceeds towards debt reduction," said Moody's analyst James Wilkins. Marathon's stock, which is on track for the highest close since Oct. 3, 2018, has soared 53.3% over the past three months, while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF.
STOCKS
Philip Morris stock drops as Russia exposure triggers downgrade

Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. took a hit Monday, after J.P. Morgan analyst Jared Dinges recommended investors stop buying, given risks from the cigarette seller’s exposure to Russia and Ukraine. The Marlboro-brand parent’s stock. PM,. -6.61%. slumped 6.0% in morning trading toward the lowest close of 2022....
STOCKS
Powell Caps The Rally In Gold

Gold began its rally on January 28. Gold began its rally on January 28, when news broke of rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine. Why would this matter to Gold? Because the Fed historically doesn't like to hike rates into geopolitical tensions. Said simply, the Ukrainian situation reduced the likelihood of rate hikes. Stocks confirmed this too. It was no coincidence that the S&P began its rally to 4600 on January 28 also.
MARKETS
Russian bank credit ratings may be cut by Moody's; S&P downgrades four banks

Moody's Investors Service is placing ratings and assessments of 16 Russian financial institutions on review for possible downgrade after placing Russia's Baa3 sovereign rating on review for possible downgrade. The U.S., the European Union, and others have said they'll restrict many of Russia's largest banks from the SWIFT payment messaging...
ECONOMY
#Stock#Ukraine#Inflation#Downgrading Credit
Exxon Mobil: Strong Buy Based On Surging Petroleum Prices

Petroleum prices are surging on war and sanction fears in Eastern Europe. Exxon Mobil (XOM) already benefited from higher petroleum prices in 2021, but 2022 could lead to record free cash flow for the firm if petroleum prices remain as high as they are now. Petroleum (crude) prices increased 7% today to reach a record $115 a barrel on growing fears about an escalating war in Eastern Europe. Based off of free cash flow, shares of Exxon Mobil, despite a growing valuation, is still undervalued.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Occidental Petroleum Is Firing On All Cylinders

The company is coming back from what looked like an impossible situation. Occidental Petroleum (OXY) is coming back from what looks like one of the worst timed acquisitions in recent memory. The actual takeover itself is something I have seen many companies execute successfully. This particular acquisition was followed by an OPEC pricing war and the coronavirus demand destruction. That was certainly an unexpected and likely unprecedented string of bad luck. But investors are now benefitting from yet another unforeseen twist of future events. Here comes the good luck.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Ukrainian/Russian Conflict And Impact On Energy Stocks: Exxon Mobil And Energy Transfer

The Ukraine and Russian situation creates substantial uncertainties in the global energy market. The Ukraine Russian situation keeps creating substantial uncertainties to the global energy market. Russia provides nearly 40 percent of the European Union’s natural gas and more than 25 percent of its crude oil. Since the situation broke out, the oil price has rocketed to above $130 for the first time since 2008. Natural gas prices have recently touched the $7.5 level too, again for the first time since 2008.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Why Cathie Wood Sold Palantir (I Was Right)

Starting about 3 weeks ago, Ark Invest did an about-face on Palantir going from ultra bull to ultra bear. Cathie Wood and Jim Cramer are two peas in a pod. Both will fall in love with a given stock and shout from the rooftops how it's going to be a long term winner. If it indeed turns out to be a winner (e.g. Tesla (TSLA) for Wood and Nvidia (NVDA) for Cramer) they will be sure to remind you of that seemingly every chance they get.
STOCKS
Clinton buys Clover Health shares ending four-day selloff

The shares of health insurer Clover Health Investments (CLOV +24.3%) have ended a four-day skid on Monday after its board member Chelsea Clinton bought 100,000 company shares. Ms. Clinton, who is the daughter of the former U.S. President Bill Clinton, and former Presidential candidate Hilary Clinton, made the transaction last Thursday, a filing submitted with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) indicates.
STOCKS
The Strong Dollar: II

The value of the U.S. dollar has risen even further in recent days, showing the risk-off nature of investors now seeking safety for their funds. The U.S. dollar is getting even stronger. Last week I commented on the rising value of the dollar. A week ago the value of the...
CURRENCIES
