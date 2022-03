Alabama is expected to join its neighboring Southern states in extending Medicaid coverage from 60 days to a full year following childbirth. “We have been deeply concerned about our state’s maternal mortality rate and how high it is in comparison with other states – even other states with similar populations and economies,” said Jane Adams, campaign director for Cover Alabama, a statewide coalition of organizations that advocate for Medicaid expansion. “There are many contributing factors and we need to address those. But at the end of the day, it’s an access to healthcare issue.”

