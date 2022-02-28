ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

If you think you are living in a divided America, it’s nothing new

By Janice Ellis
TiffinOhio.net
TiffinOhio.net
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We are the United States of America. At least, that is who we have always claimed to be. Considering where we are today, and the state of our public discourse, it begs the questions. The brazen and hateful divisions playing out in almost every aspect of American life did...

go.tiffinohio.net

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

The intelligence community hits a grand slam. Now, it must help Ukraine win

The intelligence community has received extraordinary praise for its work on the Russia-Ukraine crisis. I rarely saw this offering of credit in my many decades of work as a CIA officer. Yet the praise is absolutely deserved. The Biden administration is also entitled to some applause. It "flooded the zone"...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Covid#Americans
AOL Corp

Ukrainian woman struggles to get Russian parents to believe that civilians are under attack

Lisa, a Ukrainian woman who escaped Kyiv and is currently in western Ukraine and who also asked that her last name not be used for safety purposes, appeared Monday on Don Lemon Tonight, where she spoke about the effectiveness of the disinformation campaign that the Russian government is currently running on its citizens. Lisa said that her parents live in Russia, and believe the propaganda they are fed on a daily basis. Even her own evidence wasn’t enough to convince them that the Russian military is doing anything wrong.
POLITICS
iheart.com

Do you think America will be drawn into a shooting war with Russia?

They have already begun to count the dead in Ukraine following Russia's invasion. It was 40 at the time I was writing this. Russia's attack is something Putin is calling a "special military operation". Putin has warned the world of "consequences you have never seen" to any country that gets...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Vietnam
Rolling Stone

Navigating America’s Divided Advertising Landscape

Opinions expressed are solely those of the author and do not reflect the views of Rolling Stone editors or publishers. I recently attended a high-level dinner for media and marketing executives at the New York headquarters of one of the largest publicly traded social media platforms. Spotify’s “Joe Rogan problems” was a large topic of conversation. While there were a wide variety of opinions at the table ranging from support for all free speech and the need to defend the “slippery slope,” to nuanced middle grounds, to those who believed Spotify should walk from the deal, one larger topic arose with full agreement. It seems the challenge mass marketers, large brands and media platforms face today is in navigating and communicating with a deeply polarized nation.
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Russian Steel Billionaire Calls Lost Lives in Ukraine a Tragedy

LONDON (Reuters) - Vladimir Lisin, a Russian billionaire, told employees at steelmaker NLMK that lost lives in Ukraine were a tragedy that was hard to justify, and called for a peaceful diplomatic resolution to the conflict. Lisin, NLMK's chairman and main shareholder, said in a letter to staff that was...
ECONOMY
iheart.com

What did you think of Governor Reynolds' response to Biden's SOTU?

Last night Governor Kim Reynolds delivered the official GOP response to President Biden's first State of the Union address. But before we get to that, It's worth looking at what she was responding to. I thought his delivery was better than I thought it was going. to, but most of the content was at times, unbelievable and tone deaf.
BUSINESS
TiffinOhio.net

TiffinOhio.net

Tiffin, OH
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

TiffinOhio.net is the premier source for news, politics, sports, events, and more in the Tiffin & Northwest Ohio area.

 https://go.tiffinohio.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy