MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — A female inmate who was in the Mecklenburg County jail died Wednesday night, county officials said. The Mecklenburg County Detention Center said the inmate, a 31-year-old female, was found unresponsive in her cell in the jail's infirmary a few minutes before 6:30 p.m. The Charlotte Fire Department responded to the jail, as did Medic. First responders attempted CPR and used a defibrillator but were unable to revive the inmate. She was pronounced dead just after 7 p.m.

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC ・ 6 DAYS AGO