Man throws construction sign onto I-5 in downtown Seattle
SEATTLE — Police arrested a man suspected of throwing a large metal construction sign onto Interstate 5 in downtown Seattle early Thursday.
The man threw the sign from the Madison Street overpass down onto the freeway around 2:15 a.m.
Officers said he also scattered other signs, cones, and traffic safety equipment on Madison Street.
Seattle police arrived and found a man who fit the description given by someone who called 911.
The man was identified by a witness and was arrested on suspicion of reckless endangerment.
