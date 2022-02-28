Man throws construction sign onto I-5 in downtown Seattle

Seattle Police Department car (Seattle Police Department)

SEATTLE — Police arrested a man suspected of throwing a large metal construction sign onto Interstate 5 in downtown Seattle early Thursday.

The man threw the sign from the Madison Street overpass down onto the freeway around 2:15 a.m.

Officers said he also scattered other signs, cones, and traffic safety equipment on Madison Street.

Seattle police arrived and found a man who fit the description given by someone who called 911.

The man was identified by a witness and was arrested on suspicion of reckless endangerment.

