In addition to the 'great resignation' wiping out jobs across the U.S., there is something else that has hit our labor force. The vanishing American work ethic. "Loss of work ethic is a huge problem for companies today" said culture expert Joshua M. Evans, "When you remove the incentives for hard work, there is a rapid decline in productivity. Successful organizations should be sprinting in the other direction, they should be incentivizing hard workers and then firing their slackers."

