ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Housing

National Health Investors, Welltower working to settle rent dispute

By Liz Kiesche
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

National Health Investors (NHI -0.9%) said a hearing in its lawsuit against Welltower (WELL -1.4%) that was scheduled for Friday, Feb. 25, has been taken off the court's...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
Boston Globe

Smithfield-based health diagnostics company earns national investor

SMITHFIELD, R.I. — Alcor Scientific, a provider of diagnostic instrumentation and medical devices in Smithfield, confirmed Tuesday it has partnered with Water Street Healthcare Partners, strategic health care investor, which has committed “significant capital” to help the company in expansion efforts. “Financial information is not being disclosed,...
SMITHFIELD, RI
Seeking Alpha

Global Medical REIT: A Breakdown Of My Favorite Healthcare REIT

Shares of GMRE have sold off well over 10% to start the year. Global Medical REIT (GMRE) is a small cap healthcare REIT focused on medical office buildings in secondary markets. The company's real estate portfolio is weighted towards the southeastern US, with Texas and Florida making up almost a third of ABR. Shares have sold off to start 2022 and are now selling at a reasonable valuation of 16.8x price/FFO. Throw in a 5.2% dividend, and I think investors are likely to see double-digit returns over the next couple years.
REAL ESTATE
Seeking Alpha

Diversified Healthcare Trust: Fails To Generate Optimism

Over the past five years, DHC is the worst performing healthcare REIT. Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) is a healthcare real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns medical offices, life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. This REIT was established on December 16, 1998. DHC, formerly known as Senior Housing Properties Trust, is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group LLC (RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts, United States.
ECONOMY
bloomberglaw.com

Clovis Oncology Settles Investor Lawsuit Over Failed Cancer Drug

Suit accused board of ignoring red flags about trial protocols. Pact involves oversight reforms, $2.3 million legal fee award. and members of its board have resolved long-running investor litigation over claims that certain company leaders hyped an experimental lung cancer drug while making insider trades at prices inflated by their scheme, according to a court filing in Delaware.
DELAWARE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senior Housing#National Health Investors#Nhi 0 9
Seeking Alpha

Clinton buys Clover Health shares ending four-day selloff

The shares of health insurer Clover Health Investments (CLOV +24.3%) have ended a four-day skid on Monday after its board member Chelsea Clinton bought 100,000 company shares. Ms. Clinton, who is the daughter of the former U.S. President Bill Clinton, and former Presidential candidate Hilary Clinton, made the transaction last Thursday, a filing submitted with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) indicates.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Ukrainian/Russian Conflict And Impact On Energy Stocks: Exxon Mobil And Energy Transfer

The Ukraine and Russian situation creates substantial uncertainties in the global energy market. The Ukraine Russian situation keeps creating substantial uncertainties to the global energy market. Russia provides nearly 40 percent of the European Union’s natural gas and more than 25 percent of its crude oil. Since the situation broke out, the oil price has rocketed to above $130 for the first time since 2008. Natural gas prices have recently touched the $7.5 level too, again for the first time since 2008.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Housing
Seeking Alpha

Moderna to open enterprise solutions hub in Atlanta

The company will also hire 150 to 200 new employees over two years. It will start its Atlanta operations in Q2. Moderna already has an international enterprise solutions hub in Poland, which opened there last year. The company also expects to have commercial subsidiaries in 21 countries globally this year.
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Merit Medical gains on report of exploring potential sale

Merit Medical (NASDAQ:MMSI) rose 4.2% on a report that the medical device maker is said to be exploring options, including a potential sale to a private equity firm. Merit Medical (MMSI) is working with an investment bank and has received acquisition interest from PE firms, according to a Reuters report. There's no certainty a transaction will be reached.
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

Jobs Report Reveals A Nightmare Scenario For The Markets

The jobs report was strong, but shows consumers are losing purchasing power. The February jobs report was strong across the board, with results that came in better than expected just about everywhere. However, not all was rosy, as the report also shows that the consumer continues to lose purchasing power.
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

Johnson & Johnson: Your 101 Guide To Litigation Protection - Bankruptcy

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) finally solved its long-term talc-related litigations by spinning off its Consumer Health segment and declaring it bankrupt. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is finally parachuting away from the "plane crash" of talc-related litigations originally worth over $4B. In addition to the $5B opioid settlement, the company ceased the sale of all its prescription pain medications in the US since 2020, effectively cutting off future liabilities from any pain-related lawsuits. Investors may anticipate a massive improvement in JNJ's future financials and possibly, its future valuations after the controversial divestiture. Ultimately, we view it as a strategic maneuver aimed at separating the highly performing Pharmaceuticals segment, from the talc-related litigations from the Consumer Health segment.
BUSINESS
Seeking Alpha

How To Invest For Inflation Protection

Extreme monetary and fiscal policy would lead to inflation. Couple that with extreme supply chain issues, and here we are with really high inflation - highest inflation that we've seen really since the past 40 years. Inflation is here, and it's ugly. David Schassler, Portfolio Manager and Head of Quantitative...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Seeking Alpha

Duke Realty - Long-Term REIT Value And Growth

In May of 2021, I wrote my most recent article covering what I consider to be one of the coolest REITs in the United States. Unlike the "typical" REIT investor, I'm looking for both growth and value, which often results in me buying and recommending REITs with somewhat disappointing yields for income-oriented investors. In this article, it's time to take about the Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE:DRE). This 2.1% yielding industrial REIT is one of America's largest supply-chain-focused REITs with high growth thanks to e-commerce penetration and the desperate need to improve the supply chain that will eventually incorporate Industry 4.0. In this article, I will explain what I like about the stock and why even income-oriented investors might like the opportunity this company presents.
REAL ESTATE
Seeking Alpha

Looking For The Next Oil Stock To Run? 10 Companies To Add To Your Watchlist

The most recent oil price rally has started to attract momentum traders with a large number of oil-related stocks showing outsized gains on massive volume. The latest oil price rally has apparently started to attract the momentum crowd as evidenced by violent moves in a number of oil-related stocks like Indonesia Energy (INDO), Mexco Energy (MXC), Imperial Petroleum (IMPP, IMPPP), and Nine Energy Service (NINE), just to name a few.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

JPMorgan Chase: This Preferred Stock Is Yielding Nearly 4x The S&P 500

With the S&P 500's dividend yield barely above its all-time low, many investors are forced to look elsewhere for income. On March 4, 1957, the S&P 500 (SPY) debuted with a dividend yield just shy of 4%, more than triple that of today. Imagine how wonderful it would be to own the index and capture a 4% yield. Alas, the days of old are gone, and they are hard to imagine ever returning.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
52K+
Post
412K+
Views
ABOUT

Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

 https://seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy