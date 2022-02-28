National Health Investors, Welltower working to settle rent dispute

Over the past five years, DHC is the worst performing healthcare REIT. Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) is a healthcare real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns medical offices, life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. This REIT was established on December 16, 1998. DHC, formerly known as Senior Housing Properties Trust, is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group LLC (RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts, United States.
