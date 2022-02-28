How to attend 2022 Easter at the Ag Museum

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Leaders with the Mississippi Egg Marketing Board will host Easter at the Mississippi Agriculture and Forestry Museum on Saturday, April 16, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

This event is for children ages two to 17. Children can follow the bunny trail in the museum to collect candy and toy-filled eggs for their baskets, take pictures with the Easter Bunny, and dye eggs.

Smoked meats and holiday treats will be available to purchased at the Ag Museum’s General Store as well as pre-order holiday meal for pick-up.

