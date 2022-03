In what has been a monumental week for the club, Chelsea return to Premier League action on Saturday afternoon, as they travel to Burnley. The Blues, among all the off-field news, are fresh from progressing to the last eight of the FA Cup in midweek, having survived a scare at Luton. That followed EFL Cup final defeat to Liverpool via a penalty shootout, although Thomas Tuchel's men are going in search of a third consecutive league victory this weekend, having beaten Tottenham and Crystal Palace in their previous two.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO