New Restaurant Opening at Disney Springs in March

Nashville is preparing to open its first cannabis restaurant in Germantown this spring. According to the Nashville Business Journal, Music City-based seed-to-shelf Craft Cannabis company is set to open Buds & Brews at 1246 3rd Avenue in North Germantown. Expected to open in late April or early May, Buds & Brews is the first business of its kind in Tennessee, but owner Michael Solomon told the NBJ that he certainly does not think it will be the last.

13 DAYS AGO