New Restaurant Opening at Disney Springs in March

The owner of Dizzy Pies and Wiches On Wheels food trucks will open The Montgomery Grove, a family-style restaurant with an outdoor area for food trucks, movies and live music, at 22016 Eva St., Montgomery. Previously located at Deacon Baldy’s food truck park in Magnolia off FM 1488, Dizzy Pies and Wiches On Wheels will open at the new location the first week of March, according to owner Michael Anderson. The old Heritage House Restaurant will be renovated into The Montgomery Grove restaurant and will open in May, according to Anderson. www.facebook.com/Montgomery-Grove-227419095918879.
