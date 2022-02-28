ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Target to increase starting wage range and expand health care benefits

By Kasey Brammell
ABC 15 News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTarget Corporation announced Monday morning that it will be increasing its wage range for new team members and expanding their health care benefits. The new starting wage range is from $15 to $24, depending on job and location. "Our team...

Wyoming News

Overworked, Underpaid: Report Finds Wages Lag for U.S. Health Care Workers

WEDNESDAY, March 2, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Though they're on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. health care workers' paychecks don't always adequately reward those efforts. Wages for health care workers actually rose less than the average across all U.S. employment sectors during the first and second years of the pandemic, according to a new study that also reported a nationwide decline in the number of health care workers. ...
HEALTH SERVICES
Mashed

What Target Employees Wish Shoppers Knew About The New Wage Increase

Target made some serious headlines around the world when the retail juggernaut announced that it's raising its minimum wage to "as much as" $24 per hour, per NPR. Unfortunately, people keep glossing over the "as much as" or similar verbiage, much to the annoyance of those who currently work at Target.
RETAIL
Fortune

Target’s CFO is laser-focused on talent and increasing wages

This is the web version of CFO Daily, a newsletter on the trends and individuals shaping corporate finance. Sign up to get it delivered free to your inbox. “Whether you're talking about physical capital or human capital, under-investing might lead to great-looking results over a very short period, but they're not sustainable over time.”
BUSINESS
ABC 15 News

Group hopes to expand opportunities for art therapies

Studies have shown that playing music, singing, dancing and drawing can have several health benefits. Now, one group of researchers is taking studies a step further to see how specific art therapies could help treat cognitive conditions. The Johns Hopkins School of Medicine has teamed up with the Aspen Institute...
VISUAL ART
ABC 15 News

National Nutrition Month highlights how diet is linked to major diseases

March is National Nutrition Month and highlights some of the easiest ways we can control our health. ABC15 Health Insider Dr. Shad Marvasti says diet links directly to some of the major diseases of our time like cancer, diabetes, low blood sugar, and heart disease. As part of his specialty,...
DIETS
ABC 15 News

US added a strong 678,000 jobs in February in sign of economic health

WASHINGTON — U.S. employers added 678,000 jobs in February, another solid gain that underscored the economy's robust health as the omicron wave fades and more Americans venture out to spend at restaurants, shops and hotels despite surging inflation. The Labor Department's report Friday also showed that the unemployment rate...
BUSINESS
ABC 15 News

Better earbud habits can prevent needing medical attention

We’ve all done it— popped in some earbuds for a video conference call or just to play some music and shut out distractions. But while earphone use has gotten more ubiquitous and for longer periods of time during the pandemic, if you’re not careful, you could find yourself at the doctor’s office.
ELECTRONICS
#Health Care#Target Corporation
NBCMontana

Wage increases lead to higher costs, negative margins in care facilities

MISSOULA, Mont. — Wage increases and short staffing are affecting assisted living facilities nationwide, including in Missoula. “It’s been actually terrifying,” said Cindy Peters, clinical services director and registered nurse at Edgewood Missoula Memory Care. “We have been perpetually short staffed over the past year, in particular, but even going back to the beginning of the pandemic.”
MISSOULA, MT
ABC 15 News

Lawsuit: Company 'deceptively' claimed herbal tea could cure COVID-19

Several U.S. regulatory agencies have filed a lawsuit against a New York company that claims to offer a cure for COVID-19 in the form of an herbal tea. The Department of Justice, the Federal Trade Commission and the Food and Drug Administration earlier this month filed a lawsuit against Andrew Martin Sinclair and his companies, B4B Corp. and B4B Earth Tea LLC, claiming the defendants made "deceptive statements" to allegedly prove "Earth Tea" cured the coronavirus.
LAW
ABC 15 News

Nonprofits like UMOM see increase in people seeking help

PHOENIX — While watching her children on the playground in the safety of her temporary home, Mariana Romero-Garcia is breathing a sigh of relief. “I’m glad that I did call, because if not then we’d still be out there,” she said. Out there, meaning inside Garcia’s...
PHOENIX, AZ
Footwear News

Target Raises Starting Wages Up to $24 an Hour for Certain Roles

Click here to read the full article. Target is raising its starting salary for certain positions. After implementing a $15 an hour minimum wage across all stores in 2020, the big-box retailer on Monday announced a new starting hourly wage range of $15 to $24 for hourly employees in stores, supply chain facilities and corporate headquarters. The wages will vary depending on job and location. Target also announced a rollout of expanded health care and education benefits for employees. In total, Target’s announcement represents a $300 million investment in its team. Target has nearly 1,900 stores nationwide and employs over 350,000 workers. “We...
RETAIL

