VALORANT players can look forward to new maps arriving in the game soon, as Riot developers have just confirmed that multiple layouts are in the pipeline. Not only that, but we could potentially see variants like night-time versions of the current maps. Given that the map design influences gameplay and strategies, it’s no surprise that VALORANT devs are putting new maps high on the priority list, though no release date or exact features have been revealed yet.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 16 HOURS AGO