100 Thieves collaboration with Attack on Titan merch line is coming your way through both a physical pop-up store and an online release afterwards. As we are near the final episode of Attack on Titan, with three remaining episodes left to be released, 100 Thieves decided to design limited edition merchandise with Attack on Titan. They created more than 10 designs, ranging from shirts to hoodies featuring the anime and the trademark of the Thieves. 100 Thieves included the date when the pop-up store will open, as well as the online store release date after. We only know some of the merchandise given as it is featured in their website so we might still see more options for purchase.

COMICS ・ 4 HOURS AGO