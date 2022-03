Sony has now seemingly patented new graphics technology for its PlayStation 5, suggesting that an upgraded console could be on its way. According to new reports, the gaming giant’s PlayStation 5 architect Mark Cerny has registered a new patent that details a system for “accelerated ray tracing with asynchronous operation and ray transformation.” The filing was first spotted by Twitter user Onion00048 and while the diagrams don’t really capture how much more enhanced the console’s graphics capabilities will be, it’s expected to be a significant upgrade for games offering ray tracing, which often requires a drop in either framerate, resolution or both.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO