ORANGEVALE (CBS13) – There’s clearly a lot of love for one Marine, now living in his own home specially made for him and his needs. For the first time in three years, Marine Chief Warrant Officer 3 David Field was able to look in a mirror designed for his height. After serving for more than two decades, he’s made sacrifices that could never be fully repaid. But one group went above and beyond to show him it wasn’t for nothing. “Again breathtaking. Amazing. I have so much gratitude,” Field said. He never imagined he’d live in a custom-made home designed to make his life...

