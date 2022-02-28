‘Pittsfield HUB’ created to help those in crisis
PITTSFIELD, Mass. ( NEWS10 ) – The City of Pittsfield and community partners have embarked on a new community initiative to provide help to those facing acute crisis and risk. Led by the Pittsfield Police Department, the project, known as the “Pittsfield HUB”, is modeled after the Chelsea Police Department’s HUB for community safety and wellbeing.
The first meeting for the Pittsfield HUB was held in January 2022. Since then, the HUB has come together virtually every other week to review cases of people experiencing mental illness, substance abuse, poverty, and other challenging circumstances.
HUB meetings are carefully guided in order to identify those at an Acute Elevated Risk (AER) of harm while respecting and adhering to HIPAA compliance. Prior to the meetings, agencies will refer an individual or family who they believe is at an AER. The person is then presented to the team using a four filter model.
Based on service needs, one of the involved agencies will be assigned as lead. Once the necessary participating agencies are chosen, this sub-group meets privately to plan outreach and engagement with the individual or family.
A list of participating HUB members includes:
- 18Degrees
- Berkshire County District Attorney’s Office
- Berkshire County Sheriff’s Department
- Berkshire County Regional Health Systems
- Berkshire County Regional Housing Authority
- Berkshire Health Systems
- Berkshire Medical Center
- Brien Center
- City of Pittsfield Mayor’s Office
- County Ambulance
- Department of Children and Families
- Department of Youth Services
- Juvenile Resource Center
- Massachusetts Trial Courts
- Pittsfield Health Department
- Pittsfield Housing Authority
- Pittsfield Fire Department
- Pittsfield Police Department
- Pittsfield School Department
- Public Council
- ServiceNet
If you are part of an agency that would like to be involved in the Pittsfield HUB, contact Capt. Dawley of the Pittsfield Police Department at tdawley@cityofpittsfield.org .
