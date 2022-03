Marc Mendiola was tired of seeing his high school classmates in crisis, especially knowing that so many of them lived in households with guns. During his freshman year, he noticed that some of his friends experienced depression and suicidal ideation so intense that some days, they didn’t seem like themselves at all. The light behind their eyes was gone. Sometimes, they went to the counselor at their South San Antonio, Texas, high school to share how they were feeling, and the counselor would send them away with a list of therapists they could contact outside the school. But few of those therapists took Medicaid. Or spoke Spanish. Or stayed open past 5 o’clock.

SOCIETY ・ 9 DAYS AGO