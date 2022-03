No. 1 Texas kept their momentum rolling on Saturday at the Shriners College Classic with a 6-1 win over No. 7 LSU. The Longhorns were once again exceptional on the mound. Starting pitcher Tristan Stevens had seven shutout innings and improved to 3-0 on the season. At the plate, center fielder Douglas Hodo sparked the offense with a three-run home run in the second inning.

