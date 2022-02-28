ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate hosting ‘Ladies Who Lunch’ this Tues., Mar. 1

B-Town (Burien) Blog
B-Town (Burien) Blog
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=308S7L_0eRPeF9g00

SPONSORED:

From longtime Advertiser Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Northwest Real Estate:

Join us for Ladies Who Lunch

Hosted by Agents in the Park Samantha Teson, Kaily Fitzgeral and Jessica Jee:

Tuesday, Mar. 1, 2022, 11 a.m. at Classic Eats in Olde Burien (map below).

“Join us for light hors d’oeuvres and a glass of wine!”

Lunch topic: Preparing your home for the Spring Real Estate Market.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XL8hz_0eRPeF9g00

Classic Eats is located at 918 SW 152nd Street:

EDITOR’S NOTE: Sponsored Posts like this are paid, “Native Advertisements” that help businesses and organizations improve their internet presence and all-important SEO. To learn more about how you can directly reach our expanding, engaged audience in South King County, please email Theresa Schaefer at [email protected].

