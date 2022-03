OnePlus announced its first flagship of the year — the OnePlus 10 Pro — more than a month ago, but there's still plenty we don't know about the 10 series as a whole. While the Pro is already on sale in China, we're still waiting on further details concerning a potential OnePlus 10 and 10R, along with global availability for any of these devices. Add one more product to the company's ever-growing list of rumored gadgets, as a new flagship phone codenamed "Oscar" is seemingly on the way.

