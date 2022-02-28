Watch Now: ETF Edge on Russia ETF Trading, Impact on Commodity Markets

Exchange traded funds that track Russian stocks fell dramatically this week and face an uncertain future as the war in Ukraine has led to Russia being increasingly isolated from the global financial system. The VanEck Russia ETF (RSX) was falling again on Friday, down about 10%. The Russia-specific fund is...
The NYSE and Nasdaq have announced today that they are halting trading in several Russia-based stocks that list on their respective exchanges. Much more interesting is the fact that the Russian stock market in Moscow is closed, but U.S.-based Russian exchange-traded funds are trading in the U.S. this morning. There...
It may be time to consider investing in commodity-based exchange-traded funds, says one money manager. As tensions between Russia and Ukraine escalate, stock-based strategies are taking a backseat to those focused on assets such as oil and gold, Astoria Portfolio Advisors CEO John Davi told CNBC's "ETF Edge" last week.
BILL Gates has issued a stark warning to fans of Elon Musk about the dangers posed by investing in cryptocurrencies. In an interview, the 66-year-old Microsoft founder said that the crypto market was a huge risk for anyone with less cash than Musk. That's just about everyone when you consider...
In his annual letter to shareholders released less than one week ago, Warren Buffett complained he could "find little that excites us" in the equity markets. However a new SEC filing from Friday night revealed that someone at Berkshire Hathaway, either Buffett himself or his portfolio managers, is very excited about Occidental Petroleum.
The United States of America faced a lot in 2021, such as a supply chain crisis, a food shortage, an economic crisis, and the highest inflation rate in the past three decades.
For China, the speed and severity with which the U.S. and its allies sanctioned Russia is a warning sign that could guide future economic and foreign policy. "This is a very multilateral moment," said Reva Goujon, senior manager for the China corporate advisory team at Rhodium Group. Beijing has refused...
After President Joe Biden was elected in late 2020, there was a spike in optimism among businesses, with 45% of respondents expecting better U.S.-China relations, the American Chamber of Commerce in China's annual survey of members found. That level of optimism has dropped to 27% of respondents in the latest...
MUMBAI, March 7 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The Lion City is clawing away at Russian President Vladimir Putin’s fallback options. A decision by Singapore to sanction certain Russia banks and transactions, despite no binding resolution from the U.N. Security Council, is a bold move for the typically neutral financial centre. It spotlights Moscow’s shrinking economic ground in Asia.
Snap-On's localized production has helped insulate the company against supply chain snarls and inflationary pressures, CEO Nick Pinchuk told CNBC on Tuesday. "One of the advantages Snap-On has always had is we tend to make in the markets where we sell," Pinchuk said. NAM's Jay Timmons told CNBC later in...
Exchange-traded funds are becoming a vehicle of choice for investors as they navigate the market amid Russia's war on Ukraine. VanEck's Russia ETF (RSX), the largest Russia-based ETF on the market, is having its worst week on record, down more than 53%. February was its worst month ever, with the fund seeing a nearly 55% loss in value.
The Chart of the Day belongs to the Russian ETF Vaneck Russia ETF (BATS:RSX). I am not trying to make a political statement here. I just want you to understand that Black Swan events will happen when you least expect it. Russia is one of the largest economies in the world and if you are not prepared for bad things to happen you can get stung.
Russian stock ETFs extended their declines Tuesday as sanctions continued to pile on Russia. Shares of the VanEck Russia ETF (RSX) fell 17%, and was about 73% below its October high of $33.39. On Monday RSX ended its worst day since its inception in April 2007, finishing down 30.4%. It also ended the month of February down 54.9%, closing out its worst month ever.
Extreme volatility in the U.S. stock market continued on Wednesday as the S&P 500 gave up early morning gains and dipped back into negative territory once again in mid-day trading. For now, all eyes are on Ukraine as investors anticipate Russian President Vladimir Putin's next move and the potential reaction...
Energy sector ETFs are reaching new multiyear highs this week as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine intensifies. The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE) hit highs not seen since 2018 on Thursday. The SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration and Production ETF (XOP) climbed to levels not seen since 2019.
U.S. stock index futures: Contracts tied to the Dow fell 2.2%, or down 720 points; the S&P 500 and Nasdaq are down 2.2% and 2.8%, respectively. Global markets: Europe: FTSE 100 -2.3%; CAC 40 -2.9%; DAX -3.3%. Asia: Nikkei -1.8%; Hang Seng -3.3%; Shanghai -1.7%; Sensex -3.7%. Over in Ukraine:...
March 4 (Reuters) - BlackRock Inc said on Friday the New York Stock Exchange Arca had suspended trading in the asset manager’s iShares MSCI Russia exchange traded fund, following sanctions by Western governments against Russia after its military invasion of Ukraine. BlackRock said it supported the move due to...
