ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Watch Now: ETF Edge on Russia ETF Trading, Impact on Commodity Markets

By Bob Pisani, CNBC
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCNBC's ETF Edge is dedicated to the fastest-growing trend in...

www.nbcdfw.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Russia Stock ETFs Trading in U.S. Plunge This Week With Some Halted for Trading

Exchange traded funds that track Russian stocks fell dramatically this week and face an uncertain future as the war in Ukraine has led to Russia being increasingly isolated from the global financial system. The VanEck Russia ETF (RSX) was falling again on Friday, down about 10%. The Russia-specific fund is...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Etfs#Commodity Markets#Cnbc
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Berkshire Hathaway Reveals $5 Billion Stake in Oil Giant Occidental Petroleum

In his annual letter to shareholders released less than one week ago, Warren Buffett complained he could "find little that excites us" in the equity markets. However a new SEC filing from Friday night revealed that someone at Berkshire Hathaway, either Buffett himself or his portfolio managers, is very excited about Occidental Petroleum.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
ETF
Reuters

Singapore trims Vladimir Putin’s fallback options

MUMBAI, March 7 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The Lion City is clawing away at Russian President Vladimir Putin’s fallback options. A decision by Singapore to sanction certain Russia banks and transactions, despite no binding resolution from the U.N. Security Council, is a bold move for the typically neutral financial centre. It spotlights Moscow’s shrinking economic ground in Asia.
POLITICS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

How Investors Are Leveraging ETFs to Trade the Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Exchange-traded funds are becoming a vehicle of choice for investors as they navigate the market amid Russia's war on Ukraine. VanEck's Russia ETF (RSX), the largest Russia-based ETF on the market, is having its worst week on record, down more than 53%. February was its worst month ever, with the fund seeing a nearly 55% loss in value.
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

Russia ETF RSX Collapses - Be Protected

The Chart of the Day belongs to the Russian ETF Vaneck Russia ETF (BATS:RSX). I am not trying to make a political statement here. I just want you to understand that Black Swan events will happen when you least expect it. Russia is one of the largest economies in the world and if you are not prepared for bad things to happen you can get stung.
STOCKS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Russia ETFs Continue Plunge as the Nation's Stock Market Remains Closed

Russian stock ETFs extended their declines Tuesday as sanctions continued to pile on Russia. Shares of the VanEck Russia ETF (RSX) fell 17%, and was about 73% below its October high of $33.39. On Monday RSX ended its worst day since its inception in April 2007, finishing down 30.4%. It also ended the month of February down 54.9%, closing out its worst month ever.
STOCKS
Benzinga

6 ETFs To Watch As Russia-Ukraine Crisis Heats Up

Extreme volatility in the U.S. stock market continued on Wednesday as the S&P 500 gave up early morning gains and dipped back into negative territory once again in mid-day trading. For now, all eyes are on Ukraine as investors anticipate Russian President Vladimir Putin's next move and the potential reaction...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy