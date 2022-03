FAYETTEVILLE — No. 7 Arkansas baseball will play a doubleheader for a third straight week on Thursday against Illinois-Chicago. Snow in the weekend forecast will force what was scheduled as a four-game series across four days to three days at Baum-Walker Stadium. The Razorbacks' doubleheader will start at noon CT on Thursday, with Game 2 to begin 45 minutes after Game 1 concludes. Arkansas will not play Friday as originally planned, but will play Saturday and Sunday as scheduled. ...

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 16 MINUTES AGO