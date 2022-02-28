ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Watch Now: ETF Edge on Russia ETF Trading, Impact on Commodity Markets

By Bob Pisani, CNBC
NBC Philadelphia
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCNBC's ETF Edge is dedicated to the fastest-growing trend in...

www.nbcphiladelphia.com

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Russia Stock ETFs Trading in U.S. Plunge This Week With Some Halted for Trading

Exchange traded funds that track Russian stocks fell dramatically this week and face an uncertain future as the war in Ukraine has led to Russia being increasingly isolated from the global financial system. The VanEck Russia ETF (RSX) was falling again on Friday, down about 10%. The Russia-specific fund is...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Etfs#Commodity Markets#Cnbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
ETF
Reuters

Singapore trims Vladimir Putin’s fallback options

MUMBAI, March 7 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The Lion City is clawing away at Russian President Vladimir Putin’s fallback options. A decision by Singapore to sanction certain Russia banks and transactions, despite no binding resolution from the U.N. Security Council, is a bold move for the typically neutral financial centre. It spotlights Moscow’s shrinking economic ground in Asia.
POLITICS
NBC Philadelphia

How Investors Are Leveraging ETFs to Trade the Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Exchange-traded funds are becoming a vehicle of choice for investors as they navigate the market amid Russia's war on Ukraine. VanEck's Russia ETF (RSX), the largest Russia-based ETF on the market, is having its worst week on record, down more than 53%. February was its worst month ever, with the fund seeing a nearly 55% loss in value.
MARKETS
Benzinga

6 ETFs To Watch As Russia-Ukraine Crisis Heats Up

Extreme volatility in the U.S. stock market continued on Wednesday as the S&P 500 gave up early morning gains and dipped back into negative territory once again in mid-day trading. For now, all eyes are on Ukraine as investors anticipate Russian President Vladimir Putin's next move and the potential reaction...
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

Russia ETF RSX Collapses - Be Protected

The Chart of the Day belongs to the Russian ETF Vaneck Russia ETF (BATS:RSX). I am not trying to make a political statement here. I just want you to understand that Black Swan events will happen when you least expect it. Russia is one of the largest economies in the world and if you are not prepared for bad things to happen you can get stung.
STOCKS
NBC Philadelphia

Russia ETFs Continue Plunge as the Nation's Stock Market Remains Closed

Russian stock ETFs extended their declines Tuesday as sanctions continued to pile on Russia. The iShares MSCI Russia ETF tumbled 33.4% for its worst day since the fund's inception in 2010, and after losing 27.9% on Monday. Meanwhile, shares of the VanEck Russia ETF (RSX) fell 19.3%, and were about...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

The Newest Bitcoin Mining ETF on the Market

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Recently launched Bitcoin ( BTC -0.05% ) mining...
STOCKS
Wichita Eagle

Pseudo Russian Stock Market Created By U.S. ETFs

The Moscow stock market was closed for trading Monday in light of the financial turmoil caused by the conflict in Ukraine. That has turned the two main Russian-stock ETFs traded in the U.S. into a de facto Russian stock market. The two exchange-traded funds are the VanEck Russia ETF RSX,...
STOCKS
Benzinga

4 Inverse Energy ETFs To Watch As Russia Invades Ukraine

The fears of rising interest rates, and inflation that have been piquing investors are now starkly overshadowed by a full-blown Russian invasion of Ukraine. President Joe Biden and U.S allies have imposed sanctions on Russia including the pausing of a key natural gas pipeline between Germany and Russia; financial restrictions on Russian oligarchs and banks; as well as an end to the trading of Russia’s government bonds on exchanges in the U.S. and other allied countries.
ECONOMY
Motley Fool

Burned by the Stock Market? Consider These 2 ETFs Instead

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF is up 22.5% over the past 12 months. First Trust Nasdaq Bank ETF has returned 6% YTD. These ETFs are designed to perform well when the overall market is down. If you don't have a stock in your portfolio that has gotten crushed in...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy