ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Westbrook's legacy further complicated by Lakers stint

By Ryan Love
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BhSrH_0eRPdNFh00

It's been almost three years since Russell Westbrook's last game in an Oklahoma City Thunder uniform — one of the last times it felt like he was among the very best players in the NBA.

The 33-year-old point guard's struggles this season with the Los Angeles Lakers have amplified the decline his play has seen since leaving OKC in 2019.

Through 59 games with the Lakers, Westbrook is averaging 18.2 points (lowest since 2009-10), 7.7 rebounds (lowest since 2014-15) and 7.3 assists.

He didn't make the All-Star game this season for the second-straight year after making it nine of the last 10 seasons.

The Lakers (27-33) are sitting in ninth place in the Western Conference following Sunday night's loss at home to the New Orleans Pelicans (25-36).

The loss could be heard around the Crypto.com Arena as boos reigned down on the city's beloved Lakers who are hanging on to a spot in the league's play-in tournament.

“Teams are coming in and playing harder. I believe that’s their scouting report — just play harder than them and see what happens. And it’s working,” said Westbrook, who had 16 points and seven turnovers. “We have to have the determination that’s not going to happen on our home floor or it is going to continue to happen to us.”

The decline in play from the team has fallen as it always has on fellow star LeBron James, but Westbrook's arrival this past offseason has led to the conclusion that he's a significant part of the problem.

His stops in both Houston and Washington after leaving the Thunder pointed to the issues he's had in all of his stops — fit.

At his best, Westbrook rated 14.1 for Win Shares (an estimate of the number of wins contributed to by a player) in the 2015-16 season. So far with the Lakers, he's sitting at 1.3 Win Shares — a career-low and the worst among the team's regular starters.

Westbrook's best seasons clearly came in Oklahoma City as the franchise player that the team built itself around following the departure of Kevin Durant.

Scoring titles in 2015 and 2017, league MVP in 2017, and three-straight seasons averaging a triple-double from 2016 to 2019 pushed Westbrook into the NBA's history books and gave him a place among the league's 75 best players of all time.

Though there's no doubt he'll be in the Hall of Fame, his quick decline in play and public opinion is further complicating a legacy already haunted by what could have been in Oklahoma City should he have been a more efficient fit alongside Durant and James Harden.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: Russell Westbrook’s Wife Disgusted With Lakers Fans

Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook has received a lot of criticism for his play this season. But it’s reached a point where his wife is fed up with Lakers fans. Taking to Twitter on Monday, Nina Westbrook railed against fans for sending her “obscenities and death wishes.” She said that she’s being harassed daily as a result of how the season has gone.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Complex

Russell Westbrook’s Wife Nina Says She and Her Family Have Been Subjected to ‘Death Wishes’ (UPDATE)

UPDATED 3/8, 12:27 a.m. ET: Russell Westbrook spoke about his wife Nina’s recent comments and the hate he and his family have received on Monday night. “I 100% stand behind my wife and... it’s not just about this year,” Russell said. “Right now, she’s reached a point and my family has reached a point to where it’s really weighing on them and it’s very unfortunate just for me personally because this is just a game. This is not end all be all. When it comes to basketball I don’t mind the criticism of missing and making shots but the moment it becomes where my name is getting shamed, it becomes an issue.”
NBA
FanSided

Washington Commanders connected to yet another big-name QB

The Washington Commanders are searching for their future at quarterback and it looks like they might have some interest in a talented and experienced option. As the Washington Commanders continue working on figuring out what they want to do at quarterback, they keep reaching out to other teams about their talented and experienced starting quarterbacks.
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Letting Pro Bowler Leave In Free Agency

The Dallas Cowboys are expected to lose at least one key member from last year’s roster this offseason. According to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, Pro Bowl punter Bryan Anger is considered “unlikely to return” to the Cowboys. “Cowboys punter Bryan Anger is considered unlikely...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Harden
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Lebron James
Person
Kevin Durant
The Spun

North Carolina Legend Doesn’t Hold Back On Coach K

North Carolina added another chapter to its storied rivalry with Duke by upsetting the Blue Devils in Mike Krzyzewski’s final home game. The win marred an otherwise joyous celebration for the retiring head coach, but don’t expect any Tar Heels to feel bad about it. When speaking to...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sacramento Bee

Lakers Coaches Wanted Russell Westbrook Traded At the Deadline

View the original article to see embedded media. The Lakers chose to sit around and do nothing at the trade deadline this year. And for a team desperately in need of some depth, that was seen as a questionable move by executives around the league. Rob Pelinka drew plenty of criticism for searching out big deals when smaller moves to improve the team were on the table.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Los Angeles Lakers#Okc#The New Orleans Pelicans#Win Shares
Variety

MLB Games Loss Due to Labor Standoff Sends Regional Networks Scrambling

Click here to read the full article. The bargaining standoff between Major League Baseball and its players that led to last week’s cancellation of Opening Day is a particularly bitter pill to swallow for the local and national outlets that bring games to their most ardent fans — networks that already have experienced two seasons of COVID-driven disruptions. On March 1, MLB took the dramatic step of tabling Opening Day games and activities set for March 31. It also canceled other early games for the 2022 season. The cancellations affect programming and advertising plans for baseball TV partners including ESPN, Turner...
NFL
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Von Miller’s tweet

On Sunday, it seemed as though Von Miller was signaling that he wants to stay with the Los Angeles Rams and “run it back.” On Monday, however, his social media messaging was quite a bit different, implying that he would actually prefer to return to the Denver Broncos.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
New Orleans Pelicans
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Oklahoma City Thunder
2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tulsa, Oklahoma news and weather from 2 News Oklahoma KJRH Tulsa, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy