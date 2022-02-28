Love is Blind: Shayne shares heartfelt message with Natalie after wedding finale drama

Love is Blind contestant Shayne Jansen has shared an open letter to Natalie Lee on Instagram after the wedding finale.

The contestants were among five other couples engaged to be married in the show’s season finale, which aired on Friday (25 February).

However, before the two could tie the knot, Natalie called off the wedding, explaining that her decision was influenced by a fight the two had the night before the ceremony.

Shayne responded to the turn of events in an Instagram post on Sunday (27 February), sharing his thoughts in a message to Natalie.

“Natalie Mina Lee. Where do I start? This journey with you will be something I’ll never forget. It was easily the best time of my life and I would do it all over again knowing I get to spend more time with you,” he wrote.

The caption continued: “From our first date eating in-n-out and you getting both milkshakes to our walks around grant park. You are the most beautiful soul and you really brought out the best in me as a man. As a man watching our story over again I’m remorseful for my actions and all I can do is learn from them to be a better man. I’m proud of being vulnerable and being as genuine as possible. I don’t know what’s next for us but I do know that I will never stop loving you.”

Natalie responded to Shayne’s post in a comment saying: “You are a better man.”

Shayne also addressed the rumours surrounding Shaina, who continually showed interest in him, despite being engaged to Kyle Abrams.

He added: “To put some other rumours to rest, Shaina and I are cordial and have hung out in group gatherings with the cast (with Natalie), but we have never had nor will ever have a romantic relationship.”

Shaina also responded in the comments writing: “Thank you for taking the stance on finally clearing this up!! Wish nothing but the best for the both of you individually and together.”

The Love Is Blind cast will reunite in an episode streamed to Netflix on 4 March.