What do you want to hear the most about during the State of the Union?

By News5 Staff
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 9 days ago
President Joe Biden is set to make his first State of the Union on Tuesday night.

67% The economy
27% Russia/Ukraine conflict
4% Supreme Court Nominee
2% Pandemic response

We're following this survey throughout the day and into tomorrow. Tune in to News5 at 4 p.m. as we review the results!

Editor's note: This survey is not based on scientific, representative samples and is solely for KOAA purposes.

During the State of the Union, President Biden will likely describe what the U.S. is doing to interfere with Russia’s takeover of Ukraine, the latest CDC guidance on masks and the nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown for Supreme Court Justice.
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5 , download and start watching.

KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado

