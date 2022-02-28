ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FA Cup fifth round fixtures: Which games are on TV this week and how to watch them

By Luke Baker
 9 days ago

The FA Cup fifth round takes place this week and the dream of a Wembley appearance will move ever closer for the winners, who will book their place in the quarter-finals.

All eight ties are live on TV - across the BBC and ITV - and the feast of football will include nine Premier League sides, six Championship teams as well as Boreham Wood flying the non-league flag after their brilliant win over Bournemouth in the previous round.

The National League’s club reward for crushing the Cherries is a trip to Goodison Park to face out-of-sorts Everton and the Wood will fancy their chances of becoming just the second non-league team in history to reach the last-eight of the world’s oldest cup competition - after Lincoln City first achieved the feat in 2017.

At least one non-Premier League side are guaranteed to be in the hat for the quarter-finals, as Nottingham Forest and Huddersfield Town square off in an all-Championship clash on Monday, March 7, while some of the other ties see Luton Town face Chelsea in the competition for the second year running, Championship strugglers Peterborough United host Manchester City and Middlesbrough play Tottenham, as Boro try to replicate their victory over Manchester United in the previous round.

Here’s a full list of FA Cup fifth round fixtures and where to watch each match on TV.

FA Cup fifth round fixtures

Tuesday 1 March

Peterborough United vs Manchester City - 7.15pm, live on ITV 1 and ITV Hub

Crystal Palace vs Stoke City - 7.30pm, live on BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website

Middlesbrough vs Tottenham Hotspur -7.55pm, live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website

Wednesday 2 March

Luton Town vs Chelsea - 7.15pm, live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website

Southampton vs West Ham United - 7.30pm, live on BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website

Liverpool vs Norwich City - 8.15pm, live on ITV 1 and ITV Hub

Thursday 3 March

Everton vs Boreham Wood -8.15pm, live on ITV 1 and ITV Hub

Monday 7 March

Nottingham Forest vs Huddersfield Town - 7.30pm, live on ITV 4 and ITV Hub

The Independent

Standout England squad can win Euros on home soil, says Kelly Smith

Kelly Smith feels the current crop may well be the best group of England Women players she has ever seen in terms of talent and has backed them to deliver at the home Euros this summer.The Lionesses last month won the inaugural Arnold Clark Cup on home soil following draws against Canada (1-1) and Spain (0-0) and a 3-1 victory over Germany.That extended their unbeaten start under boss Sarina Wiegman, who had previously overseen six World Cup qualifying victories, with 53 goals scored and none conceded, after taking charge in September.Asked if she could see the team winning this summer’s...
WORLD
The Independent

Stephen Kenny signs new Republic of Ireland deal

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny has signed a new contract that runs until Euro 2024.The 50-year-old endured a slow start to his reign, failing to win any of his first 11 matches after replacing Mick McCarthy, but following a run of just one defeat in the last 10 games he has been rewarded with a new deal.His assistant Keith Andrews and coaches Dean Kiely, Stephen Rice and Damien Doyle also received new contracts, while Kenny will recruit a new assistant.Kenny said on the Football Association of Ireland’s website: “I consider it the ultimate honour to manage my country and...
UEFA
The Independent

The Independent

