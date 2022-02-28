FA Cup fifth round fixtures: Which games are on TV this week and how to watch them

The FA Cup fifth round takes place this week and the dream of a Wembley appearance will move ever closer for the winners, who will book their place in the quarter-finals.

All eight ties are live on TV - across the BBC and ITV - and the feast of football will include nine Premier League sides, six Championship teams as well as Boreham Wood flying the non-league flag after their brilliant win over Bournemouth in the previous round.

The National League’s club reward for crushing the Cherries is a trip to Goodison Park to face out-of-sorts Everton and the Wood will fancy their chances of becoming just the second non-league team in history to reach the last-eight of the world’s oldest cup competition - after Lincoln City first achieved the feat in 2017.

At least one non-Premier League side are guaranteed to be in the hat for the quarter-finals, as Nottingham Forest and Huddersfield Town square off in an all-Championship clash on Monday, March 7, while some of the other ties see Luton Town face Chelsea in the competition for the second year running, Championship strugglers Peterborough United host Manchester City and Middlesbrough play Tottenham, as Boro try to replicate their victory over Manchester United in the previous round.

Here’s a full list of FA Cup fifth round fixtures and where to watch each match on TV.

FA Cup fifth round fixtures

Tuesday 1 March

Peterborough United vs Manchester City - 7.15pm, live on ITV 1 and ITV Hub

Crystal Palace vs Stoke City - 7.30pm, live on BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website

Middlesbrough vs Tottenham Hotspur -7.55pm, live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website

Wednesday 2 March

Luton Town vs Chelsea - 7.15pm, live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website

Southampton vs West Ham United - 7.30pm, live on BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport website

Liverpool vs Norwich City - 8.15pm, live on ITV 1 and ITV Hub

Thursday 3 March

Everton vs Boreham Wood -8.15pm, live on ITV 1 and ITV Hub

Monday 7 March

Nottingham Forest vs Huddersfield Town - 7.30pm, live on ITV 4 and ITV Hub