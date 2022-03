Shaquille O’Neal is a big fan of Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant, so much so that he told the youngster he’s the best player in the league today. The Los Angeles Lakers icon made the revelation in the latest episode of NBA on TNT, adding that Morant couldn’t believe it as well when he told him that. However, Shaq reaffirmed to Morant that he’s not lying when he proclaimed he’s the best in the NBA, adding that he saw the same traits of Penny Hardaway and Kobe Bryant in him.

NBA ・ 16 HOURS AGO