The Lewisville Fire Department responded late Wednesday afternoon to a large grass fire, the smoke from which could be seen from all over North Texas. The fire was located near the 2100 block of East Hwy 121 Business, in the LLELA Nature Preserve. Firefighters from Flower Mound, Frisco and several other surrounding cities responded to mutual aid requests with brush trucks to help contain and extinguish the blaze, which couldn’t be accessed by normal fire trucks, according to Lewisville FD.

LEWISVILLE, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO