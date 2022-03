If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Jada Pinkett Smith posed for a photo in a winter wonderland. The “Matrix” actress and mom-of-two looked chic in a tan outfit, keeping her nice and warm as she stood before a snowy backdrop, looking chic as ever. The entertainer donned a cream turtleneck and sweats, layering similar hues to create a cohesive look. The sweats and turtleneck combo are sure to keep her warm while providing a simple base to build off of. She accessorized with a black bag...

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 29 DAYS AGO