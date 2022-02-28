Some local schools making changes to mask policies

PITTSBURGH — With the CDC announcing that 70% of people in the U.S. will be able to get rid of their masks while indoors, many local school districts are changing their policies.

The North Hills school district says it will not require masks starting Monday. Fox Chapel will encourage, but not require them, starting this Wednesday. And the Pittsburgh Catholic Diocese had already announced before the CDC’s announcement that they were going to relax their policy starting end-February.

This is something Michael Snyder, who has grandchildren, says is overdue:

“I think it’s wonderful because if you’re going to socialize, you need to see people’s faces and see their expressions and see them smile or frown and give you approval and a lot of that is with facial recognition,” Snyder said.

But not all districts are loosening their mask requirements. Pittsburgh Public Schools said it will continue to require masks.

