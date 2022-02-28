ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Some local schools making changes to mask policies

By Joe Arena, WPXI-TV
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gnSDE_0eRPc2yk00

PITTSBURGH — With the CDC announcing that 70% of people in the U.S. will be able to get rid of their masks while indoors, many local school districts are changing their policies.

The North Hills school district says it will not require masks starting Monday. Fox Chapel will encourage, but not require them, starting this Wednesday. And the Pittsburgh Catholic Diocese had already announced before the CDC’s announcement that they were going to relax their policy starting end-February.

This is something Michael Snyder, who has grandchildren, says is overdue:

“I think it’s wonderful because if you’re going to socialize, you need to see people’s faces and see their expressions and see them smile or frown and give you approval and a lot of that is with facial recognition,” Snyder said.

But not all districts are loosening their mask requirements. Pittsburgh Public Schools said it will continue to require masks.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WPXI Pittsburgh

Uptick but no exodus: Despite stress, many teachers stay put

Teachers have been working longer hours. They’re more stressed out. And many say they’ve considered quitting. Yet the vast majority of teachers have stayed in the profession throughout the pandemic, according to a Chalkbeat analysis of the latest data from a number of states and large school districts.
EDUCATION
WPXI Pittsburgh

UPMC hopes for new 17-story bed tower in Oakland to ‘become a new beacon for the skyline’

PITTSBURGH — UPMC is preparing to build on the former site of Children’s Hospital in Oakland with what’s expected to be the neighborhood’s biggest project in years. The health system, working with HGA, a Minneapolis-based architecture firm, presented its plan for a new 17-story bed tower at 3701 Fifth Avenue in Oakland to the Pittsburgh Planning Commission for a site now mostly occupied by a lawn amid the dense university and medical development of the university district.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pittsburgh, PA
Education
Local
Pennsylvania Education
North Hills, PA
Education
City
Pittsburgh, PA
City
North Hills, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Health
City
Fox Chapel, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Health
WPXI Pittsburgh

Austria suspends vaccine mandate before enforcement starts

BERLIN — (AP) — The Austrian government said Wednesday that it won’t start enforcing a vaccine mandate for most adults in mid-March as it had planned. The mandate for people 18 and over became law in early February, 2 ½ months after the plan was first announced amid a surge of delta-variant cases that sent the country into a since-lifted lockdown.
PHARMACEUTICALS
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
76K+
Followers
95K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy