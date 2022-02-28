ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joplin, MO

People’s Convoy passes through Joplin

By Jessica Djukic, The Associated Press, Luke Sachetta
WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nDOQn_0eRPbu9a00

JOPLIN, Mo. — Dozens of people came out Monday in Joplin to show support for “The People’s Convoy” as it passed through town.

Hundreds of vehicles from semis to trucks and even RV campers passed by cheering supporters with American flags and signs just before 10:00 AM on I-44.

This convoy, along with many others, is a counterpart to the Canadian “Freedom Convoy” which sought to bring attention to mask mandates in Ottawa. Some of the vehicles seen in the American convoy even sported Canada’s maple leaf flag.

When is The People’s Convoy expected to visit Vinita?

The convoy is expected to continue through Springfield, Rolla, and eventually spend the night in Sullivan.

Some American convoys originating in California made it their goal beginning last week to drive cross-country all the way to Washington D.C. by March 5th. In response to the incoming protest, The Pentagon approved the deployment of 700 unarmed National Guard troops to the capitol. These troops, however, will mostly be used to assist with traffic and possible demonstrations.

The convoy comes as COVID cases see a drop in much of the U.S. with mandates and mask requirements being lifted from businesses .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW).

Comments / 0

Related
WEHT/WTVW

Wildlife park gets fined for several alleged violations

PAOLI, Ind. (WEHT) – A popular wildlife park in Paoli, Indiana, has been fined 8 thousand dollars after a federal inspection found several violations, including the improper euthanization of a llama. According to a complaint filed by the USDA, it happened at the Wilstem Wildlife Park in February of 2020. Investigators say the park euthanized […]
PAOLI, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Fallen JPD Officer honored in Joplin Press Conference

JOPLIN, Mo. — A press conference at 9 AM Wednesday morning shed more light on Tuesday’s officer-involved shooting which resulted in the death of an officer, the gunman, and the injuries of two other officers. Gretchen Bolander was live from Joplin City Hall to share the latest information on the fatal shooting. You can watch […]
JOPLIN, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
California, MO
City
Rolla, MO
City
Springfield, MO
State
California State
City
Joplin, MO
City
Washington, MO
State
Washington State
Local
Missouri Society
Joplin, MO
Society
Joplin, MO
Government
Joplin, MO
Cars
City
Sullivan, MO
Local
Missouri Government
Missouri State
Missouri Cars
WEHT/WTVW

Two armed suspects run gate at Joint Base Andrews

Editor’s Note: This article was updated with information on VPOTUS JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md. (WDVM) — At around 9 p.m. on Sunday night, a vehicle drove through a security checkpoint at Joint Base Andrews. One person is in custody, while Security Forces are still searching for the second person. According to an official statement on […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#American#Canadian#The People S Convoy#Pentagon#National Guard#Covid#Eyewitness News
WEHT/WTVW

Global issues trickle down to Illinois’ soil

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Global issues continue to impact us at home, stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, supply chain disruptions, inflation, and, now, the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Ukraine is considered the breadbasket of Europe, much like how the Midwest is the breadbasket of America. The conflicts abroad are causing issues for the region’s farmers […]
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
WEHT/WTVW

Non-profit group to rebuild home for Dawson Springs family

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WEHT) – Three months removed from the deadly December 10 tornado, and many families in western Kentucky are still picking up the pieces and trying to move forward. One family in Dawson Springs will soon have hope restored courtesy of a national non-profit organization known as God’s Pit Crew. Founded in 1999, […]
DAWSON SPRINGS, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Former Kentucky State Senator Joe Bowen dies at 71

KENTUCKY (WEHT) – During a committee meeting in Frankfort at the General Assembly on Tuesday it was announced former State Senator Joe Bowen from Owensboro passed away. The Kentucky Chamber of Commerce says Bowen was 71 and died after a heart attack. He was elected to represent the 8th State Senate District in 2011 and […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Joplin Shooting – Four people shot; including three officers

JOPLIN, Mo. — Three officers were wounded along with a suspect after a gunfight erupted early Tuesday afternoon in Joplin. Police said it started in the Buckle parking lot where shots were first fired at police. This gunfight moved to 9th and Connecticut and later into Laura Lane with shots being exchanged between officers and […]
JOPLIN, MO
WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WEHT Evewitness News in Evansville is the most-watched and trusted news source in Evansville, Owensboro and Henderson, with updates on tristatehomepage.com.

 https://www.tristatehomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy