MDWFP to open summer camp registrations

By Biancca Ball
 9 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – On March 1, the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP) will open registration for its 2022 Summer Camps.

NatureFEST to be held April 2
  • May 31-June 3, 2022: Entering 5K Camp Session 1 will only be opened to 12 online registrations. It is a partial day camp that will include outdoor explorations, an encounter with a live animal, a craft activity, a story, and a camp song. Food will not be provided and campers should bring a lunch, two snacks, and a reusable water bottle daily. Camp will be from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and will be $200 for members and $225 for non-members.
  • June 13-16, 2022: Entering 5K Camp Session 2 will only be opened to 12 online registrations. It is a partial day camp that will include outdoor explorations, an encounter with a live animal, a craft activity, a story, and a camp song. Food will not be provided and campers should bring a lunch, two snacks, and a reusable water bottle daily. Camp will be from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and will be $200 for members and $225 for non-members.
  • May 31-June 3, 2022: Entering 1st-2nd Grade Camp will only be opened to 30 online registrations. It is a partial day camp that will include outdoor hike trails, encounter live native animals, fun songs, craft, and activities. Food will not be provided and campers should bring a lunch, two snacks, and a reusable water bottle daily. Camp will be from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and will be $200 for members and $225 for non-members.
  • May 31-June 3, 2022: Entering 3rd-4th Grade Camp will only be opened to 30 online registrations. It is a partial day camp that will include hiking, wetland exploration, arts and crafts, and outdoor skills (EX:  Archery). Food will not be provided and campers should bring a lunch, two snacks, and a reusable water bottle daily. Camp will be from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. and will be $200 for members and $225 for non-members.
  • June 27-July 1, 2022: Entering 5th-6th Grade Camp will only be opened to 30 online registrations. This camp will include hiking, canoeing, archery, wetland exploration, and arts and crafts.  Campers will learn about habitats, natural resources, and have live animal encounters. The only food provided will be dinner Thursday night and breakfast Friday morning. Campers should bring a lunch, two snacks, and a reusable water bottle daily. Monday-Wednesday, camp is from 8:00 a.m. -3:00 p.m. On Thursday, camp begins at 8:00 a.m. and campers will spend the night in the aquariums hall at the museum. $225 for members and $250 for non-members.
  • June 6-10, 2022: JR. Naturalist Camp will be opened to 20 students entering the 7th and 8th grades. This camp is an ecology-based camp that focuses on the identification, collection, and conservation of our native species.  The only food provided will be dinner Thursday night and breakfast Friday morning. Campers should bring a lunch, two snacks, and a reusable water bottle daily. On Monday-Wednesday, camp is from 8:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m. On Thursday, camp begins at 8:00 a.m. and campers will have an overnight at Roosevelt State Park. $300 for members and $350 for non-members
  • June 13-17, 2022 : Field Camp will be opened to 12 students entering the 9th, 10th, 11th, and 12th grades. This camp is an ecology-based camp that focuses on the identification and conservation of our native species, as well as, exploring different career opportunities in the fields of conservation and research. Campers will bring a lunch on Monday and money for three restaurant (fast food) meals. All remaining meals will be provided by the camp. Campers are welcome to bring their own snacks. A refillable water bottle will be needed at all times.  Campers will leave the Museum and travel to the Delta where they at Leroy Percy State Park Monday-Wednesday nights. Thursday night, campers will spend the night in tents on a sand bar on the bank of the Mississippi River. Campers will then return back to the museum Friday. $550 for members and $600 for non-members.
  • August 1-5, 2022: Museum Adventure Camp this is a full day camp for campers in grades 1st-6th from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. This camp includes museum exhibits, activities, games, animal encounters and crafts. Food will not be provided and campers should bring a lunch, two snacks, and a reusable water bottle daily. Campers can register for the whole week or individual days.  $250.00/week, $55/day for members or $275.00/week, $60/day for non-members.
  • May 31-June 3, 2022: Go Outdoors Camp at Lake Lamar Bruce will take place in Saltillo, MS and will engage campers in hands-on activities designed to increase outdoors skills and foster a love of nature. The only food provided will be dinner Thursday night and breakfast Friday morning. Campers should bring a lunch, two snacks, and a reusable water bottle daily.  Tuesday-Wednesday camp will be from 8:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. On Thursday, camp will start at 8:00 a.m. and 9:00 a.m. on Friday. $150 for members and $160 for non-members. This camp meets daily in Saltillo, MS.

Registration will be opened on the MDWFP website .

