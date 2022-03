In one of the most Chicago quotes we’ve heard in a long time, Joseph Sikora told us he comes home, “a couple two … tree times a year.”. His role, from the original “Power” series on Starz, is so popular that the NEW show he leads, the latest in the franchise is known to most people simply as “Tommy.” It’s actual name, “Power Book IV: Force” brings his charismatic character from New York to Chicago.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO